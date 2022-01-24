Emily Simpson reveals her biggest Real Housewives of Orange County regret

Emily Simpson shares her biggest RHOC regret. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson has come out of her shell since joining the show in Season 13 but she’s made some regretful decisions along the way.

Now in her fourth season, Emily has gotten more vocal than we have ever seen her before and she’s not shying away from the drama. The current season has taken a turn for the better and in the latest episode, the practicing lawyer may have had a few too many drinks and let loose on newbie Nicole James.

However, during a recent interview, Emily didn’t cite her drunken moments as something that she regrets was captured by the Bravo cameras. And if you’re thinking it’s her feud with bestie Gina Kirschenheiter which played out in Season 14, you would be wrong again.

Interestingly it’s some bad fashion choices over the years that have Emily cringing in remembrance.

Emily Simpson shares her biggest RHOC regret

The Real Housewives of Orange County star had a recent chat with Us Weekly and dished about her biggest regret since joining the show.

However, the 46-year-old has no issues with anything she has done or said over the past few years, instead it’s her bad fashion choices causing her the most grief.

“I regret like outfit choices,” admitted Emily. “I’ll be like ‘eh that wasn’t a great one,’ so I would say definitely outfit choices.”

As for one specific outfit that sticks out, Emily reflected on a scene from Season 15 before her dramatic weight loss transformation.

“I had like this tight maroon dress on…I feel like I was maybe not in the best shape to wear it and it maybe should’ve been left in the closet,” explained the RHOC star. “When I see it I was like ‘maybe shouldn’t have worn that,’ but what are you gonna do? I thought it looked good.”

Emily Simpson excited for what’s to come on RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County star may have her embarrassing moments but she has some things to be proud of as well. She confessed that the moments she’s most proud of since joining the show are yet to play out this season.

“I would say things coming up this season, like a little later,” revealed Emily. “There [are] just things about my family that come up with my daughter and then Shane and me later on.”

“I’m just proud of my family, so it’s these family kinds of things that come up that I’m really proud of,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.