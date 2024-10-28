Emily Simpson points out ‘red flags’ as Jennifer Pedranti flaunts huge engagement ring in finale teaser

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is ending, and Jennifer “Jenn” Pedranti is going out with a bang.

Despite the negativity surrounding her relationship with Ryan Boyajian, the couple had the last laugh in the finale.

After returning from the drama-filled cast trip to London with the other women, the pair jetted off to the Bahamas for a short getaway, and Ryan surprised the RHOC star by putting a ring on it.

In the snippet for what’s to come, Jenn is excited to share the news of her engagement.

She flaunts her massive ring to Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, and Gina Kirschenheiter during their first meetup since the cast trip.

However, not everyone is convinced that the couple should be tying the knot as rumors continue to swirl about Ryan.

In her confessional, Emily points out “red flags” in their relationship, while Gina reasons that since Jenn is in debt, the money used to purchase her giant sparkler could have been better spent elsewhere.

Jenn Pedranti flaunts massive engagement ring in the RHOC finale teaser

Jenn has been showing up and showing out for the past few episodes, having dragged Tamra Judge during a tense confrontation in London.

However, the spotlight is still on the second-season Housewife as the finale teaser shows her rocking a new sparkler.

In the clip, she meets with Emily, Gina, and Shannon for an axe-throwing outing, and they congratulate the newly engaged RHOC star after they spot the massive diamond ring on her finger.

“Ryan and I went to the Bahamas after London…” says Jenn in her confessional. “It was like slo-mo when he got down on one knee, and it was just ‘yes, yes, yes.'”

However, despite declaring their happiness for the blonde beauty, Gina and Emily throw shade at the couple in their confessionals.

Emily sees ‘red flags’ in Jenn and Ryan’s relationship

The clip goes to Emily as she responds to the news of Ryan and Jenn’s engagement.

“I do think Ryan treats Jenn well, but I do think that maybe there’s some red flags,” she admits.

Meanwhile, Gina is still bitter about how things played out months prior when she used her real estate resources to settle Jenn into a pricey rental.

The 47-year-old was later evicted from the property for owing thousands in unpaid rent, which affected Gina’s relationship with the realtor.

“I’m so happy for her, and I hope it genuinely works out,” says Gina in her confessional. “But Instead of a ring like this, couldn’t he just have given her the rent?”

Check out Jenn Pedranti’s giant rock in the teaser below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.