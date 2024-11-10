Emily Simpson dragged for ‘cruel’ RHOC reunion antics as viewers blame her friendship with Tamra Judge

The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers expected Heather Dubrow to go after Katie Ginella at the reunion, but who knew that Emily Simpson had skin in that fight?

The attorney went full force at the newbie, bringing up a decade-old road rage incident and accusing Katie of having a man wrongfully arrested.

However, she wasn’t done yet. Emily also brought up Katie’s custody battle with her ex-husband from years ago and questioned why she initially lost custody of her kids.

The messy moment is gaining traction online, and Emily is getting dragged for her antics.

RHOC viewers are also throwing Tamra Judge into the mix, citing Emily’s close friendship with her as the reason behind her “cruel” behavior.

In case you missed it, late into the season, a scene showed Katie’s daughter Kaili recounting an incident that happened with Emily’s twin boys during a babysitting gig.

Kaili claimed the kids told her they didn’t like Heather Dubrow because she was mean to their mom.

However, Emily claimed her boys said no such thing and that it was Kaili who put that notion into their heads.

That little incident is what has led to her going full force at Katie at the reunion.

Emily Simpson goes ‘really low’ during a faceoff with Katie Ginella at the reunion

A clip from Part 1 of the reunion was posted on Instagram, and it showed Emily grilling Katie about her custody battle with her ex-husband.

“For you to lose both physical and legal, you have to be unfit, or you sign papers and say I don’t want anything to do with my kids.”

Katie explained the situation and got emotional at the end, tearfully telling her bestie, Jennifer Pedranti, “I hate talking about my ex-husband.”

Fan page @bravotalktoomuch shared the reel and blasted Emily, calling her behavior “really low” and adding, “This should be off limits and is nobody’s business.”

Many people agreed with the sentiment, and they bashed Emily in the comments, reasoning that her close affiliation with Tamra has turned her cruel.

RHOC viewers blame Emily’s friendship with Tamra Judge for her ‘cruel’ turn

The RHOC star got blasted online as people commented on the interaction with Katie.

“I was very disappointed in Emily this season. She is becoming cruel like Tamra,” someone stated.

“I keep saying it she wants to be Tamara 2.0 she was so wrong for that I don’t like her anymore,” said someone else.

A commenter said, “I’ve always been a big supporter of Emily. Now, she and Heather are so much like Tamra. I’ve completely changed my opinion of her.”

Another added, “Why is Emily talking about Katie’s children that is just so wrong. Emily is becoming a mean girl like her two friends Tamar and Heather.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.