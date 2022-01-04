Ella Johnson has a message for her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days haters

Ella Johnson used social media to send a message to her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days haters. Pic credit: TLC

Ella Johnson has been receiving a lot of backlash from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers who are critical of her size, relationship with Johnny, and love of Asian culture.

In an effort to clap back at the negativity from haters, Ella posted a picture of herself on Instagram and accompanied it with a message to her critics.

While she acknowledged that she sees the unsavory things people are posting about her, she reiterated why she has chosen to put herself in the spotlight and gave insight into her mottos for living life.

The 29-year-old Idaho-native described herself as having an obsession with Asian culture and men, calling her online Chinese boyfriend Johnny her “Asian prince.” They have been talking for a year and a half and are planning for Johnny to spend three months with her in Idaho.

Ella Johnson clapped back at her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days haters on social media

Whether Ella was trying to disarm her objectors or justify her reasons for being on Before the 90 Days, her recent post made it clear that she knows what her haters are saying as she laid out her personal motives and intentions.

Ella posted the introductory picture of her smiling that shows before each cast member’s scene and captioned, “When people are trying to hate on you and [you’re] just happy for the experience. You only live once, make it a life you can be proud of. #noregrets #spredlovenothate.”

It seems that Ella wants her Before the 90 Days fans and haters to know why she wanted to be on the show and present a seemingly unbothered front.

Ella Johnson received support against her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days haters

Ella had a bevy of support from her fans in the comments section of her brazen post.

One fan of Ella’s connection with Johnny wrote, “Rooting for you guys!”

Another person encouraged, “Girl you are fabulous, and love the haters. Killing people with kindness. Love you.”

Someone else urged, “Forget the haters, you do you!”

There was another fan of Ella’s who wrote, “The hair colour looks beautiful on you! And, I told you that dating Asian men makes you hated. Got my own, much smaller, portion of hate recently! But, they can hate. Once you find someone who you love, nothing else matters!”

