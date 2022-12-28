Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn shows off her tiny waist

Jenn Potthast showed off her flat stomach in several photos. Pic credit: @thejaylyndavis/Instagram

90 Day Fiance viewers have been seeing Jenn Potthast throughout the seven years her sister Elizabeth (Libby) Potthast has been a star in the franchise.

On-screen, Jenn is very protective of her sister and very opinionated about her disliking of Libby’s husband, Andrei Castravet.

On social media, Jenn loves to show off her toned body and gym gains, which she recently treated fans to in her Instagram Stories.

In the first picture, Jenn was lying on what looked like a couch as she made a pouty kiss face to the camera. She was wearing a black long sleeve crop top and what appeared to be sweatpants that were too big for her.

Jenn’s flat stomach took center stage in the photo as her sweatpants obviously fit loose and were not clinging to her midsection. Over the image, Jenn described “work and relaxation flow.”

In her second photo, Jenn was wearing the same black crop top as the picture before, only this time, she changed her bottoms to skintight spandex leggings with trainers on her feet.

Jenn Potthast and Elizabeth Potthast have been at odds on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

During the course of Season 7 of Happily Ever After? viewers saw Libby have a strained relationship with Jenn as well as their sister Becky Lichtwerch.

The tension was over their continued ill feelings toward Andrei and their belief that Andrei was trying to pull her away from their family.

During the Potthast family therapy session, Jenn and Becky, as well as the rest of the family, took offense to Andrei’s notion that it could be one of them who reported him to immigration and caused his current visa issues.

Will Jenn make an appearance at the Happily Ever After? Tell All

As has been a tradition at any Tell All that Libby and Andrei have been a part of, it is likely that either Jenn or Becky or both will make appearances to air their grievances either in person or virtually.

In the past, Jenn and Becky have even been on 90 Day Bares All next to Libby and Andrei, and the foursome clashed with Libby’s brother Charlie Potthast’s wife, Megan Potthast.

Jenn also made her own appearance on 90 Day Diaries when she was helping her dad see a counselor to launch his dating life back up.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.