90 Day Fiance: Becky and Jenn feel like Andrei is trying to cut them out of the family business

Becky and Jenn feel slighted by Andrei’s participation in the Potthast family business. Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth’s sisters Becky and Jenn have taken it upon themselves to wage war against Andrei on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this season after they felt like he was slighting them in the Potthast family business flipping houses.

The way that their family business was set up before Andrei was that Chuck would buy fixer-upper houses with Jenn or Charlie, do the necessary work on them, and then give the real estate listing to Becky to sell, and they would all split the profits.

With Andrei in the picture, they feel like Chuck is taking money out of their pockets. After all, he is doing private business deals solely with Andrei because he can’t get along with anyone else.

With that said, Becky and Jenn talked about branching out on their own and starting a house-flipping business which would mean leaving their dad to work with Andrei and Charlie.

Jenn Potthast and Becky Lichtwerch think Andrei Castravet is pushing them out of the family business

Becky and Jenn are deeply hurt that their dad seems to have chosen to focus on business deals with Andrei over his commitment to them. They also said they haven’t heard from their dad about properties in over a month.

The sisters feel underappreciated and think that starting business deals together would be a good way to make their dad pay attention.

Sign up for our newsletter!

They think that Chuck’s actions of choosing to put his time and effort into deals with Andrei have hurt them on a personal level, and now their problems extend past the business.

Becky and Jenn want to start their own house flipping business since they feel their dad and Andrei are slighting them. Pic credit: TLC

There is more drama coming for the Potthast family on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this season

Chuck wants to have a family cookout to bring the family together to air their grievances constructively, although no one else in the family thinks it’s a good idea.

Based on the trailer for this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, it looks like Andrei and Charlie will get into a physical altercation that will devastate Chuck.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out if anything positive comes out of the family get-together.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.