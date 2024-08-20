DWTS winner Bobby Bones calls himself ‘the greatest champion ever’ after Julianne Hough claimed he shouldn’t have won

Bobby Bones was one of the most controversial winners in Dancing With the Stars history.

The radio host dominated Season 27 of the hit competition series in 2018 despite struggling to outshine his competitors.

At the time, the viewer vote was decisive and helped Bobby emerge with the win.

Understandably, the show has revamped its format since then, but there are still some people who believe that Bobby should not have secured the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Julianne Hough, who is currently serving as a host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, stopped by Watch What Happens Live and was asked whether there was a winner she “strongly disagreed” with.

When Micky Guyton said, “Bobby Bones,” Julianne agreed.

“Oh, I actually agree with you! And I think it’s because of the fanbase, right? It’s all about the fanbase on that show,” Hough said.

“He was not the best dancer, I agree,” she affirmed.

Bobby responds to Julianne’s diss

The video caught Bobby’s attention, and he took to Instagram to share his response, which is as comical as you’d expect.

“I was the worst dancer. I take pride in that,” he admitted.

“Now, I tried as hard as anybody in the history of the show, but I can’t dance now, couldn’t dance then,” he laughed.

“But, you know who took down the big evil empire of dance? Well, it’s not evil or an empire –– but me!”

He went on to say that he’s the “greatest champion ever.”

Many other celebrities would have taken the shade to heart, but it seems Bobby is well aware that many fans constantly voted for him and pro dancer Sharna Burgess to help them stay in the competition.

Bobby may not have been the best dancer, but he brought fun to his routines because he never took himself too seriously.

DWTS All-Stars needs to happen

That said, we doubt he’d fare very well in a potential All-Stars season of the show.

At this point, we doubt such an edition of the series will ever materialize because fans have been clamoring for it for years, and ABC has had several opportunities to answer those wishes.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is set to premiere next month, and countless names have already been teased, even though we’re still awaiting confirmation.

There’s Gerry Turner from The Golden Bachelor, Sutton Stracke from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and many more.

Since the premiere is fast approaching, we should have an official update from the show in the coming weeks.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres on September 17, 2024, on ABC. You can stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.