DWTS star Julianne Hough tests positive for COVID-19

Julianne Hough on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Last season on Dancing with the Stars, judge Derek Hough tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the finale.

Luckily, the show found someone who could step into his role as his sister Julianne Hough came onto the show and worked as the judge for the finale that saw Iman Shumpert win the Mirrorball trophy.

However, the news just broke that Julianne has contracted COVID-19 and it will keep her out of her new venture on Broadway for now.

Julianne Hough tests positive for COVID-19

Julianne Hough has tested positive for COVID-19 and this means she will miss several preview performances of her new Broadway play, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

She made the announcement on Instagram Stories (via Deadline).

“Hi everyone, I’m really bummed to share that I have tested positive for COVID,” Julianne wrote. “I am feeling okay, but unfortunately need to miss a few POTUS shows. Out of an abundance of caution, I’ll be quarantining until I get the safe sign-off to return. Can’t wait for everyone to see our incredible show!”

Julianne Hough’s Broadway debut

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive is a new satire written by Selina Fillinger of The Morning Show.

It features an all-female cast, including Julianne Hough, Rachel Dratch, Lilli Cooper, Vanessa Williams, Julie White, Suzy Nakamura, and Lea DeLaria. Tony-winner Susan Stroman will direct the Broadway play.

Julianne has time to heal up before it opens to the public on April 27.

Julianne’s new Broadway play was revealed to fans back in March with a funny promo.

Several of the cast members said they “approve this message,” with the presidential theme playing. However, when others said they don’t know what they are approving, Vanessa Williams explained it.

The synopsis reads, “One 4-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most will risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the Commander in Chief out of trouble.”

This also follows Julianne and Derek Hough putting on an Oscars performance with the two choreographing an entire show with classic movie songs from movies like Dirty Dancing, Singin’ in the Rain, and more.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.