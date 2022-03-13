DWTS’ Sharna Burgess explains why she worries about breastfeeding

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is taking fans along for the ride through her first pregnancy.

Sharna and Brian Austin Green are having their first child together, although it is Green’s fifth.

The couple is expecting a baby boy on July 4, and Sharna is more than excited to welcome her son into the world.

However, she is not excited about breastfeeding, and she has a very good reason.

Sharna Burgess worries about breastfeeding

Sharna spoke about her concerns on her Instagram stories (via Pop Culture).

Sharna was having a Q&A session with her fans when someone asked her if a woman with implants could breastfeed.

Sharna said she wasn’t sure about the answer, but she guessed they could.

However, she also said she is not sure about breastfeeding herself.

“I do however have a scar on my nipple from a piercing being ripped out and I’m unsure how that one is going to handle breastfeeding,” Sharna said.

“D**n my teenage years. My mum warned me it would rip out.”

While she is concerned about the tenderness and pain that might come with breastfeeding, Sharna is more than ready to become a mother for the first time.

Sharna also shut down trolls in Instagram stories

Sharna also answered a troll in the Instagram Q&A session when someone asked how she felt following in Megan Fox’s footsteps.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox were until last year and have three children themselves – Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9.

Sharna said she normally would have ignored such a question, but she felt it was necessary to speak out.

Sharna said she has no feelings about it because she said Megan is a great woman and she is a great woman.

Sharna then went on to say that women shouldn’t tear each other down and force comparisons to other women because that is toxic and does nothing to raise other women up.

“Remember that women are incredible powerful creatures,” she wrote. “We do not need to tear down others to make ourselves feel stronger.”

“But helping each other, respecting each other and lifting each other up is what truly makes us unstoppable. A community of women around you is a gift. I hope that is something you get to realize with time.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.