Brian Austin Green cradles Sharna Burgess’s baby bump in new pics

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Sharna Burgess is enjoying her first pregnancy and Brian Austin Green has been by her side through it all.

Green, who has four other children — three with ex-wife Megan Fox and one with Vanessa Marcil — seems all-in on his fifth child and appears ready to welcome a new baby into the world.

In some recent photos, Burgess and Green showed a playful pose, where he was cradling up to her baby bump, as she wore a white cutout dress.

Sharna Burgess shows off baby bump with Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have spent a lot of time since she got pregnant in beach-like settings.

The most recent photos that Sharna posted are no different.

In the photo, Brian was holding Sharna, who arched back, and the two shared a kiss while he cradled one hand on her baby bump, the other behind her back.

She captioned the photo, “Mom and Dad.”

Sharna Burgess shutting down trolls online

Sharna has also been dealing with some online trolls while she is pregnant, and she is dealing with them in a respectful manner.

In a recent confrontation online, someone asked Sharna what it was like to follow in Megan Fox’s footsteps.

“She is her self and an amazing woman,” Sharna responded. “As I am my own self and an amazing woman. This notion that you “follow in the footsteps” of your partners X is dangerous.”

She finished this by saying that women are incredibly powerful and should not tear each other down “to make ourselves feel stronger.”

Sharna and Brian were surprised by pregnancy

Sharna also let her fans know that she and Brian never expected to have a baby this soon. They not only weren’t trying, but she was on birth control when she got pregnant.

She did admit they were planning to have a child, but not until later in time.

“The Universe made her own plan, found a window, and went for it,” Sharna explained. “We are big believers in everything happening for a reason. There was definitely Divine timing with this and we are excited about it, trusting in it. We knew it was in the cards for us, so why not now?”

Sharna also announced that the baby will be a boy, Brian’s fifth son, and his due date is July 4, 2022.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to ABC.