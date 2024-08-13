DWTS sets Season 33 judging panel — Who’s returning?

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is just weeks away, and ABC has confirmed the judging panel for the new installment.

The network has revealed all three current judges—Carrie Anne Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli— will head back into the ballroom to judge the next crop of celebrities.

The news isn’t entirely surprising because the network wants consistency on the show, and each of the above judges brings plenty of experience to the table.

We can’t wait to see what happens when a new batch of stars enters the competition because we’ve been waiting a long time for fresh episodes.

ABC has confirmed that Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough’s hosting one-two punch will remain intact for Season 33, marking their second season as a double act.

The pair performed very well together on Season 32, and Julianne’s presence on the show in different roles for several years probably helped with fans after some questionable casting choices.

The series remained a dominant force in the ratings last season, so it makes sense to keep things consistent because the last thing the show needs is another Tom Bergeron-like controversy.

It took several years for the show to bounce back after a revamp that eradicated one of its most significant personalities.

Sometimes, risks pay off, and other times, they don’t.

In addition, the show also had one season on Disney+ that failed so spectacularly that it returned to ABC the following season.

Who will compete on Dancing With the Stars Season 33?

Details about which pros and celebrities will compete on DWTS Season 33 have yet to be revealed, but we should have more clarity in the coming weeks.

ABC typically makes these announcements on Good Morning America, but we don’t have a date for that segment yet, and we should probably not expect such a big splashy announcement until later this month.

That said, many names, including Amy Robach and T.J. Lavin, are being rumored for spots on the show.

DWTS likes to have controversial figures thrown in, so we should probably expect some names that we would never have thought would be linked to the show thrown into the hat.

We can’t rule anything out when it comes to the producers who have thrown the likes of Carole Baskin and Sean Spicer into the competition before.

DWTS needs to avoid celebrities with zero dancing ability

It’s also apparent that some celebrities are put on the show to fail because some people arrive with way more dancing ability than others.

It would be great to have an all-stars season that brings back some fan favorites, as this has been teased for years.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres on Tuesday, September 17, at 8/7c. Stream full episodes on Disney+ and Hulu.