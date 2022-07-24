DWTS: Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy pregnant. 2018 Industry Dance Awards held at Avalon Hollywood. Photo Credit: Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are expecting their first child.

The two met in 2018 and got married on April 13, 2019. Jenna has had notable partners on DWTS, winning Season 26 with Adam Rippon and dancing with Joe Amabile, Karamo Brown, Nev Schulman, and Jojo Siwa.

Perhaps Jenna’s best partnership is her love for Val, which has produced a pregnancy.

Jenna revealed that she is due with the baby in January 2023.

Jenna is known for artistic expression through dance, so it is no surprise that she got creative when revealing the news to Val.

With the help of some mini-sneakers, Jenna made her big announcement to her partner, Val.

Jenna Johnson announces pregnancy to Val Chmerkovskiy

PEOPLE caught up with Jenna Johnson, who explained how she made the big reveal to Val.

She shared: “I went and I got these little Baby Jordans, these white sneakers. I put them in a box that was his size of Nikes. So he didn’t expect anything. Then I put two little pregnancy tests in there. I had been shaking at home waiting for him to come home.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jenna continued, “So he nonchalantly walked in and he, ironically enough, had a bag of Nikes. I was like, ‘Did you go shopping today?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I got myself some new sneakers.’ I’m like, ‘No way. I got some too today.’ He came over and chucked off the lid of the box and started rummaging through it,” she added. “He looked at the shoes and was like, ‘How small are these sneakers?’ Then it hit him and his face … it was priceless.”

Jenna Johnson discusses the first trimester of pregnancy

Jenna also opened up about the first trimester and the risks associated with the potentially dangerous time.

She explained, “The first trimester is a scary time and there’s so many things that can go wrong, potentially,” she said. “I just have taken this time to really relax and try to stay calm and keep my body healthy. Which has been hard, because I’m a really active person. I love to work out. I love to dance. But I’ve just made it a priority for myself to really make a shift and to prioritize the baby and what was happening and all of these new changes.”

Jenna also realized that she can keep calm and carry on as she lives a more peaceful life during pregnancy.

“One of the best things for me was finding peace and not having to feel like I needed to be so busy and insanely active. I think I’m just giving my body the necessary rest. I think that’s the best thing I can do for myself. It’s also just taught me that I can be okay with downtime. I don’t need to overwork myself.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.