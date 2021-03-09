DWTS honors female pros, judge & host as ‘remarkable women’ but two familiar faces are missing

Tyra Banks wears a flowing blue dress during the DWTS Season 19 finale. Pic credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Dancing with the Stars honored its female pros for International Women’s Day with a touching Instagram post. However, fans noticed that there were a couple of fan-favorites missing from the roster of photographs and called out the series for forgetting two of their own.

In a new Instagram share, the series added a montage of images. In the center was Dancing with the Stars host and executive producer Tyra Banks.

In a square directly beneath Tyra was the panel’s sole female judge, Carrie Ann Inaba, who scores contestants alongside Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Surrounding the center squares were on the left from top to bottom: Sharna Burgess, Britt Stewart, and Daniella Karagach. On the right, Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Emma Slater.

Sharna, Peta, Jenna, Cheryl and Emma have all won Mirrorball trophies during their tenure on the series.

In the caption of the post, a caption read, “Dance, even if no one else is watching! Happy International Women’s Day to the remarkable women of Dancing with the Stars.”

The female pros appreciated the honor given to them by the show

Almost all of the women posted their thanks for the honor in the comments section of the post.

Emma, Sharna, Jenna, Carrie Ann, Britt, Daniella, and Tyra all responded with red heart emoji.

Daniella’s husband Pasha Pashov also sent his love, as did Keo Motsepe.

Other fans felt that two female pros were slighted because they did not appear on the show this season.

“Where are Whitney Carson and Lindsay Arnold?” questioned one fan.

“It seems they are only honoring last year’s pros, that’s not fair. Whitney and Lindsay left to have children,” claimed a second follower.

“What about Erin Andrews? She was with you for so many years and you don’t even acknowledge her?” wrote a third fan, who would have liked to have seen the former series competitor and host applauded for her contributions to the show alongside Tom Bergeron.

Fans remain at odds over Tyra Banks as host

In the comments section, a dialogue was created where fans continued to share their displeasure over keeping Tyra as the host of the series.

She took over as the series host on the heels of Tom Bergeron’s firing in the summer of 2020.

While fans did not initially warm up to Tyra strutting out onto the ballroom floor as if it were a runway, many gave her the grace she needed to fall into the tough job. However, there are some who still are hopeful for the return of Tom Bergeron to the post he held for 28 seasons prior.

Tom was the original host of Dancing with the Stars since the show made its debut in 2005. His co-hosts were Lisa Canning followed by Samantha Harris, Brooke Burke, and finally Erin Andrews in 2014.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus.