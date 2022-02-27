DWTS’ Cheryl Burke breaks silence on filing for divorce from Matthew Larence

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence. Pic credit: @matthewlawrence/Instagram

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke took fans by surprise last week when she filed for divorce from her husband Matthew Lawrence.

At the start of January, Cheryl appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and joked about Matthew’s reptile collection, before admitting that opposites attract.

What was most surprising was that in Cheryl’s divorce filing, she said the two separated the day after that talk show appearance.

Now, Cheryl has made an announcement to her fans on social media about the ongoing divorce.

Cheryl Burke talks about divorce

Cheryl went onto Instagram to talk about her divorce filing from Matthew Lawrence.

While she didn’t have to say anything, she admitted that she likes to remain an open book for her fans.

However, this time, she asked for some time and space.

“I know I have always said that I’m an open book with you guys. I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there isn’t really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” Cheryl wrote.

“I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words & support you’ve given me – love you all.”

Dancing with the Stars castmates weigh in

After she made the post, some of her friends and colleagues from Dancing with the Stars chimed in.

Carrie Ann Inaba wrote, “choosing what you need to do for you needs no explanation to anyone. You know you. I’m proud of you for being brave…. I love you. And support you and you are not alone my friend.”

Her dancing partner from 2021, Cody Rigsby, also sent his support by writing, “Love you babe.”

Ezra Sosa, Gleb Savchenko, Melora Hardin, and Sharna Burgess all sent their love as well.

As for Matthew Lawrence, he is nowhere near as prolific on Instagram.

His last post was from 11 weeks ago, and the one before it made this even sadder. He posted anniversary wishes to his wife 39 weeks ago, along with a sweet picture of their wedding day.

Cheryl met Matthew after his brother, actor Joey Lawrence appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2006. They began dating in February 2007 and broke up in 2008.

Nine years later, they reunited in 2017 and got engaged in May 2018, when Matthew proposed on Cheryl’s 34th birthday.

Cheryl and Matthew got married in May 2019. They never had children together.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return to ABC in late 2022.