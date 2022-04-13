DWTS Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella confirm wedding plans

DWTS Artem with Nikki Bella. Pic credit: @theartemc/Instagram

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella have been dating since 2019 and have been engaged for over two years now.

However, the wedding has been a long time coming and has faced more than one delay.

The two have a child that was born five months after their announced engagement, and the two planned to wait until after the birth of their child to get married.

However, COVID-19 caused them to have to delay their wedding plans even further.

Artem’s family lives in Russia, and he wanted them at his wedding.

As a result, the two chose to move their wedding to Paris to make it easier for them to show up. Sadly, the Russian war against Ukraine will make it almost impossible for them to visit for the wedding.

But Artem and Nikki have finally relented and have a wedding date.

Nikki Bella announces there is a wedding date

“We’ve set a wedding date,” Nikki told Us Weekly at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday. The WWE Hall of Fame superstar did not give the exact date but said it would be this fall.

The date is set, but that is all according to Nikki. They are still looking for a wedding venue for the event. She did not mention if it would still be in Paris, though.

“Brie’s gonna have to start getting busy because she’s Maid of Honor, and I’m going to have to put her to work,” Nikki said about her twin sister.

Brie, also at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, said, “which means I’m going to have to give a heartfelt speech, not be drunk, and have my s**t together.”

However, fans will most likely get to see the wedding because three will be cameras there, possibly filming it for Total Bellas.

“It might be on E!. So, the world may see it,” Nikki said.

How crazy will Artem’s first dance be?

When it comes to a Dancing with the Stars pro dancer getting married, questions invariably turn to the first dance.

The fact that Nikki and Artem met when he was her pro trainer on Dancing with the Stars makes it even more intriguing.

“I literally was telling Artem the other day, I go, ‘You need to start to choreograph it now because I want all summer to learn it so when we go in and do it, I know it like that, on the back of my hand. Easy,'” Nikki joked.

“But I need to start now.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return later in 2022 to Disney+.