Duck Dynasty brothers returning to Fox Nation with new reality show

After appearing on The Masked Singer last season, Willie Robertson said there was something in the works for more Duck Dynasty reality TV.

While Willie is not part of the main cast, a new Duck Dynasty show is headed to the Fox Nation streaming service in June.

The show is Duck Family Treasure and will star Jase and Jep Robertson and their popular Uncle Si.

Dyck Dynasty is going treasure hunting

Deadline reported that Duck Family Treasure will see brothers, Jase and Jep Robertson, going treasure hunting. Coming along for the ride is their Uncle Si and historian Murray Crowe.

The four will head out and try to uncover buried treasure.

The logline reads that “each episode will feature the Robertson family as they search for precious treasures, rare artifacts, and hidden gems.”

“Throughout their journey, the Robertsons will also showcase the people, places, and lessons they encounter along the way. Missy and Jessica Robertson, Jase and Jep’s wives, and other members of the Robertson family will also be featured on the show.”

This means, while not mentioned in the logging, there is a chance Willie Robertson, Phil Robertson, Korie Robertson, and Sadie Robertson could return.

Korie was listed as one of the executive producers of the show, along with Jase.

Fox Nation preparing for more Duck Dynasty

Fox Nation released a statement that shows they are excited about bringing Duck Dynasty to the streaming service.

“Since adding the coveted Duck Dynasty series to our platform in 2020, the response from our subscribers proved they were in the market for more,” Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said in a statement.

“We’re proud to offer this original one-of-a-kind show in addition to our already extensive library of lifestyle and entertainment content.”

Duck Family Treasure should fit with the more conservative slant of Fox Nation. The Robertson family remains known for their Evangelical Christian views, which they proudly put on display to create a very successful media empire.

Duck Dynasty originally aired on A&E.

According to Fox Nation, there will be 10 episodes of Duck Family Treasure, and the streaming service will release each episode weekly instead of dropping them all at once.

Fox Nation started as an opinion website in 2009 and then Fox announced in 2018 it would be a streaming service that was an alternate to Fox News programming.

However, much of what is on Fox News is also on Fox Nation, including Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, and The Dan Bongino Show. Fans can also watch past episodes of Cops, Forensic Files, and Duck Dynasty.

Duck Family Treasure will premiere on Fox Nation in June.