Dr. Viviana snaps selfie with Ryan Ignasiak and Jose San Miguel Jr.

Dr. Viviana has moved on from the Married at First Sight franchise but remains friends with fellow MAFS members.

Recently, Dr. Viviana got time with two MAFS stars from Season 13, which took place in Texas, where the former MAFS expert is also from.

Dr. Viviana snapped a selfie with Ryan Ignasiak and Jose San Miguel Jr, who she helped match with spouses on the Houston season of Married at First Sight.

Ryan invited Dr. Viviana and her husband to a baseball game and helped promote Dr. Viviana’s book in their photo together.

Dr. Viviana was all smiles during their outing and expressed appreciation for the invitation.

While Ryan and Jose’s marriages ended in divorce, they didn’t appear to place any blame on Dr. Viviana for matching them with incompatible spouses.

Ryan Ignasiak took to his Instagram stores to share photos from a Married at First Sight reunion at Minute Maid Park.

The photo featured Dr. Viviana with Ryan, in a Kate Upton shirt, and Jose. While the baseball stadium was in the background, Ryan and Jose focused elsewhere.

The pic saw Ryan and Jose looking captivated as they read Dr. Viviana’s book, The 4 Intimacy Styles: The Key to Lasting Physical Intimacy.

Ryan captioned the post, “Quality book, exquisite humans.”

Ryan Ignasiak and Jose Miguel Jr. hang out with Henry Rodriguez

Dr. Viviana wasn’t the only MAFS star Ryan and Jose got time with.

Ryan recently shared a photo of his and Jose’s time with Henry Rodriguez from Married at First Sight Season 11.

The three pals hung out at Meril n New Orleans and were all smiles during their night out.

Ryan shared photos from their time together and captioned the post, “Successful trip to The Boot.”

While Ryan, Jose, and Henry were all hoping to be married and find their forever partners through Married at First Sight, their marriages ended in divorce.

Ryan was married to Brett Layton on Married at First Sight Season 13 and divorced on Decision Day.

Jose was married to Rachel Gordillo on MAFS Season 13, and the pair agreed to stay married on Decision Day but ultimately divorced.

Henry Rodriguez married Christina Ann on the New Orleans season of Married at First Sight and struggled to find any chemistry from the start. Henry and Christina divorced on Decision Day.

