Dr. Viviana Coles understands the harsh backlash from fans regarding controversial MAFS couple Chris and Paige

Married at First Sight: Atlanta is quickly becoming one of the most explosive seasons to date.

And the experts are getting tons of backlash from fans for at least one questionable pairing.

The most talked about couple this season is Chris Williams and Paige Banks.

Viewers were skeptical about Chris from the very beginning but now we’ve seen many fans’ feelings have turned to outright hate.

The 27-year-old had some skeletons in his closet and one by one, he dropped them on his unsuspecting wife.

From having sex with Paige then revealing he had no attraction to her, to then confessing that he has a baby on the way–it’s all been way too much and MAFS fans are outraged.

Many people are accusing the MAFS experts of pairing Paige with Chris soley for ratings.

Dr. Viviana Coles understands MAFS backlash

During a recent interview with the Associated Press, one of the Married at First Sight experts, Dr. Viviana Coles responded to the backlash surrounding Chris and Paige.

“I can see why people are really struggling to understand why we would put this couple together,” admitted Dr. Viviana. ” And I don’t blame them.”

She continued, “I think that the harsh judgment on each person can feel warranted…I feel so badly for them though, right? Because nobody knows what it’s like to be in this process.”

Are some couples paired for drama?

The Married at First Sight expert also responded to one of the most queried questions by fans.

Are couples paired together because they know it will bring drama?

Those allegations have been made about the show for several seasons, and the pairing with Paige and Chris has MAFS viewers convinced that this is indeed the case.

However, the Marriage and Family Therapist vehemently denied this.

“I can unequivocally tell you that that is not ever a concern for us,” responded Dr. Viviana.

She explained that there have been cases where couples seemed to be a perfect match on paper and when they were paired it became, “explosive, nasty, really degrading…”

“So if we were to actually try to make that happen and create explosive trainwrecks, I almost feel like it could be beyond dangerous,” explained the MAFS expert. “Not just emotionally but even physically. And so we try to avoid that as much as possible.”

MAFS expert says couples are not paired for dramatics

While talking about the process of matching the Married at First Sight participants, Dr. Viviana continued to stress the fact that they are not paired to cause drama on the show.

“Because getting married to a stranger is explosive and dynamic and dramatic enough,” she affirmed.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.