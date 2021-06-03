Dr. Drew explains why he doesn’t call out Teen Mom stars but does call out ‘disgusting’ fans of the shows

Dr. Drew Pinsky calls out disgusting Teen Mom fans. Pic credit:MTV

Fans from the Teen Mom franchise have been airing their frustrations at Dr. Drew Pinsky, who has been a staple on the show for 11 years.

Many believe that he has gone easy on some of the cast members instead of calling them out on their actions throughout the season. However, Dr. Drew is sticking firmly by his decision to tread lightly during the reunion shows but he has a word or two for certain fans who have nothing but disparaging things to say about the young parents.

Does Dr. Drew have favorites in the cast?

The long-standing medical professional has his own reasons for not giving viewers their desired outcome during the reunions. While appearing on Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald, Dr. Drew was asked if he had favorites from the cast after fans pointed out that he’s been lenient on some cast members, one being Amber Portwood.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“Do I have a favorite?” responded Dr. Drew. “Well to answer your question Chelsea [Houska] is the easiest and she has now left the program. Catelynn [Baltierra]…she and Tyler were always kind of special to me and they stay in close touch with me.”

As for Amber Portwood, the 65-year-old noted that given her mental health issues, being tough on her would only make things worse.

“These people who want me to somehow attack a brittle mental health patient as if that’s going to straighten her out? Gimme a break!” commented Dr.Drew. “She’s a complicated case with lots of significant issues. This ‘call her out’ notion is false. It is a flawed idea. It’s not something that helps anybody.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

The medical expert explained that if he took the approach that fans wanted, “That’s going to harm her. Why would I harm somebody who’s got significant issues and… is doing everything they can to treat their underlying problem?”

Dr. Drew calls out disgusting Teen Mom fans

During his chat on the podcast, Dr. Drew also lashed out at some Teen Mom fans who often call for the cast members to be fired for things they’ve done on the show.

Needless to say, he doesn’t agree with that. As a matter of fact, he calls it “disgusting.”

“The Teen Mom fans are into canceling. You’re talking about eliminating at-risk youths’ only source of income?” explained the media personality. “Can I use the F word here? Are you fu**ing kidding me? You wanna cut them off from their ability to support their children? Think about that a**holes.”

“They’ve chosen – they’re adults – now to participate in this thing where they make a living and you wanna take that away from them, that’s horrible. You should be ashamed of yourselves, it’s disgusting,” added Dr. Drew.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.