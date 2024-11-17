Dorinda Medley encounters intruder at her iconic Blue Stone Manor: ‘I was scared’

If you’re a Real Housewives of New York superfan, then you know all about Dorinda Medley’s infamous Blue Stone Manor.

However, the alum recently experienced a scary moment while alone at the large estate, where she encountered an unwelcome guest.

The 59-year-old is known for throwing events at the epic Berkshire mansion, and it has been the backdrop for some memorable moments involving the former RHONY cast.

Blue Stone Manor was also the location for Season 2 of the Bravo spinoff Real Housewives Ultimate Girls trip.

Now, Dorinda’s Massachusetts home is the backstory for another event, a break-in.

Dorinda shared the story during a recent interview, admitting that she was “scared” when she discovered an intruder on her property.

Thankfully, no one was physically hurt.

RHONY alum Dorinda Medley encountered an intruder at Blue Stone Manor

Dorinda was a guest on Jeff Lewis Live, and she spoke about a recent happening at Blue Stone Manor.

The RHONY alum recounted a moment when someone made themselves at home on her property after she spent some time having drinks with a neighbor.

Dorinda said she later took her dog for a walk outside, and “I hear ‘Hey Dorinda’ in my pool area.”

The Bravo star said she initially didn’t want to acknowledge it after downing a few glasses of wine but later realized it was all too real when the person shouted her name again.

“The next time they said it, it was closer,” said Dorinda.

The woman was gone by the time the police arrived, leaving the same way they got in—through a gate by the pool area.

However, the police surmised that the intruder wasn’t there to harm her.

“They said ‘if someone really wanted to attack you, they wouldn’t have announced themselves,'” said Dorinda, who admitted, “I was scared.”

Dorinda had a Halloween event at Blue Stone Manor

The RHONY alum noted during her chat that normally when she’s at her Berkshire home, she’s very cautious of her surroundings.

“When I’m up there by myself, I don’t hang out outside by myself. I’m very careful,” said Dorinda. “I have every alarm on, every light — practically laser lights at this point, really.”

Meanwhile, Dorinda was recently at Blue Stone Manor to celebrate a major event, Halloween.

She posted lots of videos and photos showing off the mansion’s spooky decorations, with pumpkins, skeletons, ghouls, and ghosts propped up in different corners of the house.

“This Halloween season brought new friends to Bluestone Manor,” wrote Dorinda in one post while dressed in all black. “The ‘Goddess of the Corn’ and the ‘Great Pumpkin’ were thrilled to welcome everyone.”

Check out Dorinda’s chat below.



The Real Housewives of New York City airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.