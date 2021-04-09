Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Dolores Catania thinks Teresa and Joe Giudice’s relationship is similar to her and Frank’s


Dolores Catania thinks Teresa and Joe's relationship mirrors her relationship with Frank Catania
Dolores Catania dishes on Teresa and Joe Giudice’s relationship. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania and her ex-husband Frank are the envy of many divorced couples.

The duo has a very close relationship despite severing romantic ties and going through a divorce many years ago. As a matter of fact, Frank is also close with Dolores’s current boyfriend Dr. David Principe.

And, when Frank suffered a nasty fall last year and could not walk, he moved into David’s home where the good doctor took care of him.

Despite their claim that they won’t be getting back together anytime soon, viewers are holding out hope nonetheless.

But, another newly divorced duo Joe and Teresa Giudice are trying to follow in their footsteps, and so far they’re doing a good job.

Are Teresa and Joe mirroring Dolores and Frank?

Teresa and Joe Giudice surprised us all by remaining close friends despite their divorce.

As a matter of fact, Joe who now resides in Italy, recently met Teresa’s new boyfriend, Luis Ruelas.

And while Joe did admit that the meeting with Luis was awkward, it appears the newly divorced exes are well on their way to having a relationship very much like Dolores and Frank’s.

And Dolores cosigned this sentiment during a recent chat with Hollywood Life.

“I’ve met Luis he’s an awesome guy. I’ve known Joe since before they started dating. And, you know what? I’m not surprised, and I’m thrilled at the same time to see them all together,” shared the RHONJ star.

As for whether she gave Teresa advice on how to navigate her divorce, Dolores shared, “I didn’t have to give her advice. Basically, she said, ‘…I want what you and Frank have,’ and so did Joe.”

“Whatever happened between the two of them, there’s still a loyalty between,” continued Dolores. “And the common ground that never changes is their love for their kids.”

“I see a reflection of me and Frank, I do,” she added.

Dolores dishes on Joe and Melissa Gorga’s blowout

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star also talked about Melissa and Joe Gorga’s explosive fight.

The mom-of-two noted that she had a chat with the Jersey couple while they were going through their marriage woes.

Dolores thinks that Joe was being overly sensitive because he noted that he was going through a lot.

“I know he’s had a lot of loss in the past couple of years. He lost his mother and father in a short amount of time…” commented Dolores.

However, the 50-year-old came to a consensus after speaking with both Joe and Melissa.

“What I got out of it was they’re both very much still in love,” confessed the RHONJ star.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

