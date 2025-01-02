Dolores Catania reveals why she thinks RHONJ Season 15 won’t be a reboot

Dolores Catania was silent about the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey for a long time.

But thanks to her upcoming appearance on The Traitors Season 3, journalists are already asking her about the future of the long-running Bravo series.

Late last month, Dolores admitted that she was mad at her RHONJ co-stars because they couldn’t make amends and allow the show to return to filming.

Instead, the series has been paused, and there are rumblings that most of Season 14’s ladies will not be asked back.

While many believed that producers would have been in negotiations with the cast, Dolores said in a new interview with the U.S. Sun that she’s heard “nothing about our show.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“They’re probably just so mad at us by now, I’m not sure they know what to do.”

Dolores doesn’t think a reboot would work for RHONJ

The 54-year-old pointed to the social media drama between the ladies but is still under the belief that RHONJ couldn’t survive a reboot.

“I don’t think they want to revamp the whole cast,” she noted.

“We’re an ensemble cast. Like us or hate us, like one person, love the next, hate the next, we worked good together on our best of days and on our worst of days.”

Dolores said she “would hate to see anybody not come back.”

The longtime reality TV star added that she’s still very much involved with her co-stars, saying she’s recently spoken with Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, and Jenn Fessler.

“Rachel Fuda has a baby shower coming up, I’ll be there,” she continued.

It seems that Dolores was trying to make the point that despite what happens to the show, the bonds she’s crafted with the women will continue.

It’s hard to imagine Jennifer and Teresa Giudice ever being okay with Danielle Cabral, Melissa, and Margaret again, so there’s every reason to believe that up to four cast members could be replaced.

RHONJ’s future is up in the air

With no updates on the cast, save for Andy Cohen’s declaration not to expect new episodes until 2026, there is no telling what will become of the current cast.

2024 wasn’t a great year for the Real Housewives universe in general. Most shows returned with much lower ratings, indicating that some of the longer-running cities could get reboots or cancellations.

Ultimately, the numbers have to make sense to keep these shows going, and Bravo isn’t as reliant on the Real Housewives as it was a decade ago.

What are your thoughts on Dolores saying the entire cast should return for Season 15?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo. You can stream full episodes on Peacock.