Does Stephanie Matto still make fart jars? Here’s what she’s up to now

Stephane Matto made a record-breaking amount of money from her innovative fart jar venture despite raising a few eyebrows.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star wasn’t the only one shocked when her first set of 97 fart jars sold out in two days.

The in-demand products were priced at $1000 but were on sale at 50% off, and customers grabbed them up in a jiffy.

Stephanie later restocked the items and quickly crossed the $200,000 mark until a fart-jar-related heart attack scare caused her to quit.

She landed in the emergency room and found out that her high-protein diet of beans, eggs, yogurt, and banana protein shakes was to blame for her excess gas, which led to shooting pains in her stomach.

The doctor recommended a gas suppressant and advised her to change her diet, which seemingly ended her successful fart jar career. However, the snazzy businesswoman wasn’t completely done with her fart jar venture.

90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto is still in the fart jar business

Months after announcing her retirement from supplying fart jars, the TLC star revealed that she was back in business.

During a New York City appearance in 2022, Stephanie brought her fart jars to the meet and greet and later announced on Instagram that they were back in stock at $1000 per jar.

However, she took things a step further and came up with another creative idea, fart jar candles. The limited-edition products are sold on Stephanie’s website at $99.95 for the 100ml jars but had a discounted price of $49.95.

The 32-year-old also sells fart jar NFTs, and she has a build-a-brand training program where people can enroll and learn how to brand themselves on social media.

Stephanie also runs an adult platform, and she still creates content for her YouTube followers. That, plus her flourishing entrepreneurial endeavors, keep her very busy.

Stephanie Matto is in a happy relationship with her French beau

Stephanie Matto has a flourishing personal life, so don’t expect to see her on Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Stephanie has been in a relationship with her French beau for quite some time but is yet to show his face on social media, and she doesn’t have any plans to change that.

The entrepreneur has been taking frequent trips to visit her guy who lives thousands of miles away, and for her birthday last year, she flew out to see him and spent a magical day in Paris.

Stephanie opened up about her new man on The 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Tell All and confessed that they first met online and communicated for several months before she flew out to see him.

Things went so well that Stephanie even broke her celibacy with the French businessman, and she raved about her compatible they were.

Since then, she’s posted snaps of their time together in Paris, London, and other places without ever showing his face online. By all accounts, the couple is still going strong, and Stephanie is happily taken.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus on Discovery+.