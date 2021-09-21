Does Mathew Shea have any Below Deck Med regrets? Chef weighs in on Season 6 moments

It has been a wild season for chef Mathew, who faced some tough questions about his behavior from Andy Cohen. Pic credit: Bravo

Does Mathew Shea have any Below Deck Mediterranean regrets? The chef weighed in on some pivotal Season 6 moments thanks to Andy Cohen.

There’s no question Mathew has been part of some of the craziest moments on Below Deck Med. Chef Mathew has somehow managed to avoid being fired by Captain Sandy Yawn three times on the show.

Most recently, Mathew declared he was giving the captain an ultimatum: it’s either him or Lexi Wilson. Mathew didn’t say that to Captain Sandy, but Lexi happily pointed it out during a team meeting.

What are chef Mathew Shea’s Below Deck Mediterranean regrets?

When Mathew stopped by Watch What Happens Live to chat with Andy Cohen, alongside Katie Flood, the host put the chef on the spot. Andy wasted no time having Mathew play the game Do You Regret it?

The chef came clean about four regrets he has from the season. First was his knee injury. Matt regrets not pushing through it to be there for the charter.

Second, Matt does regret storming off the boat in a drunken fit of rage, declaring he was quitting. Next up, he regrets sharing information about sex parties and how much he liked them.

Last, the chef regrets the remark that he would give Captain Sandy an ultimatum to keep him or Lexi. He pretty much said that on Below Deck Med as the captain was lecturing Lexi and Mathew.

What Below Deck Med behavior doesn’t Mathew Shea regret?

There are a few things the chef wouldn’t change a thing about the way he acted. No, he doesn’t regret telling Lexi she’s the worst person ever. It’s truly how he feels about her.

As for the fight with Lexi in the galley over the dirt pile, that’s not something he regrets either.

“No, she showed me how confrontational she was at the very beginning,” the chef expressed.

Mathew is also fine with how he pushed Katie to ditch Delaney even though it stressed her out. The chef loved ending the season without Delaney or Lexi on the crew.

There is no question that the chef needs lots of reassurance when it comes to his cooking. Andy asked Mathew about the codling in the galley. Mathew happily expressed that “some things will never change.”

Remember the cakes that were made for charter guest Athena Lucene? Well, chef Mathew has no regrets about those either because he simply didn’t have enough time to care.

It has been quite the season for Below Deck Mediterranean chef Mathew Shea, who has very few regrets about his behavior.

Stay tuned because Mathew and his actions will most definitely be brought up at the Season 6 reunion show.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.