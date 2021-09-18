Below Deck Med: Malia White dishes Captain Sandy Yawn friendship, dating life, Season 6 crew, and more

Malia has given fans an update on life after filming Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White has dished her friendship with Captain Sandy Yawn, her dating life, and her love for the Season 6 crew.

Malia has had quite the reality TV experience. After having a love triangle during Season 2 and drama with Hannah Ferrier during Season 5, Malia finally found peace on Season 6 of the yachting show.

As the season begins to wind down, Malia has given Below Deck Med fans an update on several things in her life.

Malia White dishes Captain Sandy Yawn friendship

Despite being thick as thieves during Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean, Malia and Captain Sandy have had some tense times this season. It kicked off with the infamous video of the captain alluding to the bosun being gay.

Now, after butting heads over the slide, a jet ski mishap, and fighting about David Pascoe’s injury, Malia has updated fans on her friendship with the captain. A fan asked if the bosun and captain were still friends during an Instagram Q&A session.

“Yes, of course. We can disagree, but I still have the utmost respect for her as both a captain & friend,” Maia wrote.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Is Malia White dating Below Deck Med chief engineer Jake Baker?

Although Malia started Season 6 single, all signs point to her finding romance with Below Deck Med chief engineer Jake Baker. The two have been featured together a few times on social media.

Jake and Malia have not commented on their relationship. Neither of them ever tag the other in Instagram posts either. That didn’t stop one Instagram user from point-blank asking Malia if she was dating the chief engineer.

The bosun had the perfect response. She shared a picture of her kissing a man with a question mark covering his face. Yes, Malia intends to keep this romance on the down-low.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Perhaps she will confirm the relationship at the Season 6 reunion show.

Malia White talks Season 6 and filming Bravo show

It’s no secret that Malia has loved the crew on the current season of Below Deck Mediterranean. The bosun has continuously praised the group of yachties she worked with on the Bravo show.

Malia’s recent Instagram Q&A session was no exception. She called chief stew Katie Flood one of the best she’s ever worked with, even calling Katie a legend of a human.

Zee Dempers also made the cut. Malia discussed how easy it was to teach Zee because of his willingness to learn.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

The bosun gave Below Deck Med fans a glimpse at life with cameras around 24/7. Malia revealed it takes some getting used to, which is no surprise.

Once again, Malia had made it clear the Season 6 crew was simply the best. She would work with them again in a heartbeat, well, except Lexi Wilson.

Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Malia White from Below Deck Med has shared an update on quite a few hot topics in her life. Captain Sandy Yawn, her love life, and the crew she adores the most were all touched upon.

Stay tuned. The season isn’t over yet, and Malia will no doubt have more to dish.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.