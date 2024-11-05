Does Emma get fired on Below Deck Sailing Yacht? That’s the question fans are asking after deckhand Emma Crouch left Gary King and Captain Glenn Shephard unhappy.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, Episode 5, wasn’t great for Emma.

She struggled to raise the sail, which upset Captain Glenn, and she fell asleep on anchor watch without properly cleaning Parsifal III.

After clashing with Gary again, Emma was in her feelings on the crew night out, so she left early.

There’s no question that Emma’s having trouble with the job and fitting in with the crew.

Although she’s bonded with Daisy Kelliher, Emma also clashed with Diana Cruz and Danni Warren on a crew night out.

Does Emma leave Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

All of the recent events are adding fuel to the fire that Emma won’t be sticking around Below Deck Sailing Yacht all season long.

However, that doesn’t necessarily mean she gets fired. Captain Glenn isn’t one to pull the firing trigger, even if a crew member has made him angry.

Chef Cloyce Martin has landed on Captain Glenn’s bad side more than once this season and is still around.

If Emma keeps messing up on the job or her attitude deteriorates, Gary won’t hesitate to ask Captain Glenn to let him replace the deckhand. Gary says he will teach her, but we all know that won’t last much longer.

While the signs point to Emma not sticking around, there’s a good chance she leaves on her own accord. Emma did choose her mental health over hanging out with the crew. Perhaps she does that again and opts to leave.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that Chase Lemacks will return as a replacement deckhand, which adds more fuel to the fire Emma makes an exit at some point.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans weigh in on Emma Crouch

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire during the most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which had many opinions about the deckhand.

“I’m ready for Emma to be fired already. This woe is me attitude is exhausting.” read one X.

Another wanted to know who thought Emma wouldn’t last the entire season.

Who thinks Emma won't make it the whole season? #BelowDeckSailingYacht

“Emma should do us all a favor and go home,” said an X.

Emma should do us all a favor and go home #BelowDeckSailing

A different X user, though, was torn between feeling sorry for her and wanting to tell Emma she wasn’t good at her job.

#BELOWDECK: i'm stuck between feeling bad for emma and also realizing she's not good at her job.#BELOWDECKSAILING | #BELOWDECKSAILINGYACHT

We are only a handful of episodes into Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, and deckhand Emma Crouch getting fired has already become one hot topic. Make sure to keep watching to find out if she stays or goes.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.