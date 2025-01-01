Does Daisy quit Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Daisy Kelliher has been a Below Deck Sailing Yacht staple since Season 2.

The chief stew helped revamp the sailing series, but could her days on the show be numbered?

That’s a question Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are asking following the latest “next on” preview.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht returned after a brief break this week with a one-night charter that featured bored guests and many complaints.

Fans were left on a cliffhanger of the guests airing their grievances to Captain Glenn Shephard while the crew waited on the dock.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This leads to a frustrated Daisy walking off the sailing yacht, leaving fans wondering if she’s done.

Does Daisy Kelliher quit Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The “next on” preview revealed that Daisy’s having a tough time, which has been the theme all season.

First, Danni Warren fights with Daisy over the way she’s been treating her and Diana Cruz.

Next, Captain Glenn has a tense talk with Daisy about what went wrong on the most recent charter and perhaps the interior crew chaos.

In the footage, Daisy gets upset talking with Captain Glenn and then walks onto the dock alone. Daisy is visibly upset, but she doesn’t quit, at least not now.

We know Daisy doesn’t quit because she has been teasing that Captain Glenn nearly fires half the crew during the charter featuring Detox from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Detox and his group are the next charter guests to board Parsifal III, confirming that Daisy doesn’t leave the season early. Besides, it’s not Daisy’s style to give up mid-season and leave her crewmembers in a bind.

However, just because she doesn’t quit on-screen doesn’t mean the Irish beauty is returning for another season.

Daisy reflects on ‘four years’ of Below Deck Sailing Yacht

A recent Instagram post from Daisy has some fans believing she’s putting Below Deck Sailing Yacht in the rearview. The other day, Daisy shared a video highlighting the last four years of her time starring on the hit sailing show.

“Just looking back on the last four years of @belowdeckbravo and I’ve never been more seen than this song… sums up the last four years perfectly 😂💁‍♀️💃🏼,” she captioned the video.

It could simply be Daisy waxing poetically about her Below Deck Sailing Yacht experience, or it could be something more.

We won’t know whether Daisy returns until Season 6 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht drops. Well, if we get another season of the show, more on that later.

Right now, though, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can expect to see Daisy Kelliher for the rest of Season 5.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.