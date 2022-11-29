Captain Lee has some health struggles on Below Deck Season 10. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach and Below Deck are finally back, but the latest episode has some wondering if the stud of the sea makes an early exit.

Last winter, the rumor mill was buzzing that Captain Sandy Yawn takes over for Captain Lee on Below Deck Season 10 because of a health issue.

The trailer for the current season added more fuel to the fire, with Captain Lee struggling and making a big announcement.

In last night’s episode, Captain Lee admitted he wasn’t healing from his back surgery the way he expected.

Toward the end of the show, the stud of the sea was really suffering, admitting he was numb at one point.

Sign up for our newsletter!

All of this begs the question of whether the Below Deck OG captain will last throughout Season 10.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

Does Captain Lee leave Below Deck?

Unfortunately for Below Deck viewers, all signs are pointing to Captain Lee leaving Below Deck in the middle of the season. There’s no doubt that Captain Sandy comes in, to helm the St. David yacht and crazy crew.

As for when that will be, Below Deck fans will have to keep watching. However, given the difficulties that Captain Lee has already had two episodes into the season, he may not be on as long as viewers would like.

Captain Lee was open with the crew that he had back surgery and was not 100% during the initial crew meeting. It appears that wasn’t just for their knowledge but setting the stage for his early exit.

There’s good news for those who adore Captain Lee. He’s doing so much better now. The show was filmed from the beginning of February 2002 through to mid-March 2022 so things have changed.

Captain Lee was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and gave an update on his health.

“It was a tough spot, hit a few rough patches there, but since I have been back, I hit the gym every day,” he said. “Back on track.”

The Bravo personality reiterated that he’s doing just fine when replying to a fan tweet expressing heartache over watching the captain struggle.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

There was another Twitter user that bluntly asked how Captain Lee was doing, and he was okay.

Pic credit: @capthlr/Twitter

Captain Lee Rosbach endured some health issues following back surgery that will impact the current season of Below Deck. Fans need to prepare themselves that the stud of the sea won’t be around for all of Season 10.

However, the captain has made it crystal clear he has no intentions of retiring from the show for good.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.