Did RHOC’s Katie Ginella meet her birth mother after filming Season 18?

Katie Ginella started her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County on a sour note when she gunned for Heather Dubrow for allegedly calling the paparazzi to take her photo at Disneyland.

At the time, there were concerns that she wouldn’t be asked back for RHOC Season 19 because viewers were Team Heather.

Thankfully, the back half of the season has given a more exciting insight into Katie as a mother and a friend.

As a result, she’s blossomed into one of the better cast members and shouldn’t have an issue being given a contract for another season.

The 40-year-old opened up in a recent episode of RHOC about how she was planning a trip to meet her birth mother in South Korea.

“My birth mother, as of now, said it’s okay,” she told the ladies as they sat down for their first dinner in London.

The development interested Heather, who had been struggling to trust Katie in the aftermath of paparazzi-gate.

Katie’s update reveals a devastating loss

Now that filming has wrapped on Season 18, Katie has shared an update on whether the trip happened.

In an interview with Bravo, the reality TV star revealed that she and her husband, Matt Ginella, are “still planning” the trip.

“My father-in-law passed away, so we kind of had to put it off for a little bit,” she added before admitting that timing continues to be the issue.

Katie revealed that she had previously attempted to get in contact with her birth mother a decade ago but was going through a divorce at the time and put it off.

“I really didn’t want two big life things happening at the same, so I put it off and kind of compartmentalized it for a little bit,” Katie added.

“I wanted to turn 40 and enter into my 40s, checking that off my bucket list,” she said of the looming trip.

Katie says her life is like a puzzle

“I talk a little bit about my adoption experience with the women at a dinner in London,” she added.

“I explain to people that I feel like my life is a beautiful puzzle, and I just have a bottom-right piece missing. I just want to put that puzzle piece in, and then I’ll feel whole.”

RHOC Season 19 probably won’t enter production until early next year, but by the time the show returns to the air, there’s a chance we could have another update on Katie’s trip.

Bravo has yet to renew the series officially, but as the original show in the franchise, it will probably reach at least Season 20 before any significant changes occur.

The Real Housewives universe is suffering from viewer fatigue, so we shouldn’t rule out many other cities getting the pink slip.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.