Did Jen and Rishi get married? 90 Day Fiance fans want answers after seeing their latest pics

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are confused about Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh’s relationship status.

Jen and Rishi faced their fair share of ups and down during Season 4 of The Other Way, as did all the couples.

Jen struggled to adapt to Indian culture and grew tired of Rishi keeping their romance a secret.

Rishi hid his engagement to Jen from his traditional Indian family, and after Jen’s BFFs dropped the bomb on them, they deemed Jen too old for their son.

Eventually, Jen broke things off with Rishi and returned to the U.S.

Now, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are really scratching their heads after the duo posted photos on Instagram that sent mixed messages to their fans.

Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh pose for wedding photos

Earlier this week, Jen and Rishi shared the same carousel of images on their respective Instagram feeds. In the pics, each was dressed in traditional Indian garb as they posed for pics standing next to each other, smiling and clearly enjoying each other’s company.

The caption on the post read,” ‘Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does.’ Love will find a way ❤️ . Glimpse of @niteshtanwar10 whom you know as @thelogicalastrologer and @shadesofmana wedding 💍”

Although in the post’s caption, Jen and Rishi explained that the photos were taken at their mutual friend’s wedding, 90 Day Fiance viewers flocked to the comments, taking the post to mean they had tied the knot.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans think Jen and Rishi tied the knot

“Wow you guys got married?” asked one of their fans. “That’s awesome god bless love always wins.”

Another fan noticed the jewelry on Jen’s fingers and commented, “I hope those are wedding rings on your hand Jen.”

90 Day Fiance viewers thought Jen and Rishi’s latest post meant they tied the knot. Pic credit: @jenboecher/Instagram

Another Instagram user was hopeful that Jen and Rishi could work through their differences, rekindle their romance, and become husband and wife.

“I see Jens ring, you guys must have gotten married which is great!!” wrote another fan of the show.

Another asked for confirmation, noting that it “seems (looks) like they got married.”

Jen and Rishi can’t seem to keep away from each other

During the Tell All, Jen revealed that she and Rishi were no longer engaged but admitted they had hooked up at a mutual friend’s wedding after their breakup — seemingly the wedding featured in their Instagram posts.

“Well, I was actually invited to a wedding, a mutual friend’s wedding, and Rishi was also there, and um, there was something else, I think in store for us. And we reconnected while I was there,” Jen revealed.

Rishi described their encounter as “heat of the moment,” and Jen added that after the wedding, they spent a lot of time together.

“I’m not saying that we weren’t intimate,” Jen added, calling their get-together “pretty amazing,” the first they had shared in over two years.

Later clarifying things, Jen told host Shaun Robinson, “I love him. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re not engaged. A lot of things would have to happen, and I’m not confident they would happen.”

Rishi didn’t see things the same way, apparently, because he responded, “I think [she’s my] fiancee still.”

So, are Jen and Rishi still together? Neither has given their fans a clear indication, and Jen sparked romance rumors with Debbie Aguero’s son, Julian, but judging by their social media activity, it wouldn’t surprise 90 Day Fiance fans if they were still trying to make it work.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.