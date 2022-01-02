Brandon Jones had his heart broken by Michelle Young on Season 18 of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Nayte Olukoya left Season 18 of The Bachelorette happily engaged to Minnesota educator Michelle Young but the opposite could be said of runner-up Brandon Jones.

While Brandon already had his Neil Lane ring picked out for his future wife, after getting his heart broken on the beaches of Mexico, the Oregon native was thought to have been seen throwing that said ring into the ocean.

With a few months passing since that devastating day, Bachelor Nation wants to know if Brandon really threw the designer engagement ring in the ocean.

Did Brandon Jones really throw the Neil Lane engagement ring into the ocean on The Bachelorette finale?

Speaking with Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Off the Vine podcast, the 27-year-old opened on whether or not he threw the expensive ring into the deep waters of the gulf.

“Everyone, I didn’t throw the ring,” he clarified on the December 30th episode.

While Kaitlyn admitted even she thought he threw the ring over the cliff, Brandon gave the former Bachelorette the whole backstory.

Explaining that he’d usually like to keep a snack for rose ceremonies, “Since day one, I always kept a bag of Welch’s in my pocket.”

Comparing the treat to the snack an athlete would receive following a game, “Whenever I got a rose, I would eat the bag of Welch’s, and be like, ‘Yo, that’s my after game snack.'”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Brandon was the first Bachelorette contestant to receive back-to-back group date roses and continued to keep Welch’s fruit snacks as he felt they were bringing him luck.

However, his luck changed on the finale and those Welch’s fruit snacks became a causality of his heartbreak.

Putting them in his pocket right before walking into the final rose ceremony, it was the fruit snack, not the ring that was thrown into the ocean.

Is Brandon Jones still single?

As for Brandon’s current love life, he’s still single. Explaining to Kaitlyn that he was never one to really engage in dating apps, he’s hoping to meet someone in person and not in his DMs.

While he’s still healing from his Bachelorette experience, Brandon isn’t closing the door on the franchise. Open to a future Bachelor in Paradise experience, it’s clear the Travel Nurse recruiter is ready to find his person.

While Brandon Jones is still single, fellow Season 18 contestant Clayton Echard is gearing up for his upcoming journey as The Bachelor.

Will you be tuning in for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 3rd at 8/7c on ABC.