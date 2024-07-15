Devin Strader hits back at The Bachelorette men ahead of group date drama

We’re already headed into the second episode of Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season, and the drama is about to heat up.

The Bachelorette spoilers tease a tense situation between Devin and the other guys on a group date.

It’s the first of Jenn’s group dates and takes place in Melbourne, Florida, where the group eats, drinks, and does some shopping.

But Devin is intent on getting some alone time with Jenn — and he doesn’t seem worried about the consequences.

She is worried, though, and even warns Devin not to get her in trouble.

But the sneak peek teases that Devin will get his when the guys plot to take Jenn and leave him by himself as punishment.

Devin Strader seemingly responds to The Bachelorette drama

Devin knows he will have to work hard if he wants to win over Jenn Tran’s heart.

On The Bachelorette, the guys who fade into the background do not get a rose, which means an early trip hope.

But making bold moves will put him on the front line when it comes to the other suitors, and after tonight, that’s clearly where he stands.

Unfazed by The Bachelorette sneak peek drama, Devin posted a confident photo of himself on Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote, “comin’ at me never works no matter who tries flip modes on you quick – got a few sides never moving just to get by the game turned me into this guy.”

Jenn Tran faces Week 1 backlash for ‘feral’ first kiss

Even though Jenn didn’t kiss many men during The Bachelorette premiere night — in fact, she only kissed one — she can’t escape harsh criticism from viewers.

Some thought her makeout session with first impression rose recipient Sam McKinney was too much, and editing certainly didn’t help that fact.

While Jenn and Sam were locking lips on the couch for what seemed like an eternity, the other guys were lining up for the first rose ceremony.

Cameras would cut to Jenn and Sam before showing the men, then back to Jenn and Sam.

Jenn admitted that her first kiss on The Bachelorette was “feral,” but she was criticized on X (formerly Twitter) for “fornication” as the guys got ready to see who stayed and who went home.

It seems like harsh criticism, considering how many women Joey Graziadei kissed on his The Bachelor premiere night—something that didn’t seem to bother anybody.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.