Devin Strader and The Bachelorette co-star shade Jenn Tran in the weirdest way

Devin Strader really should take a tip from Frozen and let it go.

The Bachelorette’s biggest villain in recent history just can’t seem to do that despite Jenn Tran moving on months ago.

She left The Bachelorette for Dancing with the Stars and has all but confirmed a romance with her DWTS pro, Sasha Farber.

Devin continues to try to be relevant by taking aim at Jenn again.

After winning Jenn’s season and breaking her heart, most of Bachelor Nation wanted nothing to do with Devin.

He went silent on social media for months, and his latest antics prove he should have remained so.

Devin Strader and Brian Autz take a shot at Jenn Tran

Devin spent New Year’s Eve partying with his Bachelorette co-star, Brian Autz.

You may not even remember Brian because he went home in Week 2 and clearly feels some kind of way about it.

The men danced the night away as they celebrated the end of 2024 along with other partygoers and bottle girls — in front of a sign that said, “Jenn ain’t it.”

Real classy, guys!

Devin Strader and Brian Autz throw shade at Jenn Tran. Pic credit: @brian.autz/Instagram

Brian posted a video of the Jenn Tran diss to his Instagram stories and stills of the cheap shot are now circulating.

So far, Devin hasn’t said anything about the low blow and hasn’t posted anything to his Instagram feed since Christmas.

Devin dumped Jenn in the worst way

The Bachelorette viewers recall the fantastic show Devin put on for Season 21 as he went out of his way to make Jenn believe that he was in love with her.

He became a villain among the men for constantly trying to capitalize on time with Jenn, claiming he just wanted to get to know her better.

The pair got close, too, sharing their traumas and bonding over family drama.

But after the season ended filming, Jenn says Devin quickly changed his tune and their romance ended with him dumping her over the phone.

At the After the Final Rose sit-down, Jenn confronted Devin and tearfully told everyone what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

Quickly, Devin became one of the most hated Bachelorette stars and kept quiet except when he posted and deleted a message for fans to defend what he did. It didn’t help his image much, so we’re guessing this stunt with Brian won’t go over well.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.