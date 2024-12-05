Jenn Tran thanks Sasha Farber for helping ‘heal a wound’ that he ‘didn’t make’

There has been speculation since Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber hit the dance floor on Dancing with the Stars regarding whether or not it was more than just a job.

They never confirmed it themselves, though. Instead, the dance partners have kept fans captivated by their presence on social media, often appearing together in videos and skits that make you question their relationship status.

At this point, they’ve proved that it was definitely more.

In recent days, there has even been confirmation that Jenn and Sasha are, in fact, a “cute couple,” but we’re still not sure exactly what that means.

Now that DWTS is over for the season, Jenn has clearly been feeling very sentimental.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude for Sasha’s presence.

Jenn Tran gushes over ‘dance partner’ Sasha Farber

Jenn began her latest post about Sasha by calling him her “dance partner” but it’s obvious he’s so much more to her.

The caption of a carousel of photos of the pair together reads, “I can’t believe that three months ago we didn’t know each other and that we almost didn’t even meet.”

She went on to say she “always believed in fate” and that she met Sasha in one of her “darkest hours” following The Bachelorette finale where she had to face Devin Strader in person for the first time since he broke up with her.

Jenn continued. “This experience has been one of a lifetime and truly something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life! But my experience on dancing with the stars was only so unbelievable because of you!”

“The pain I felt has left a scar but you were the one who helped heal a wound you didn’t make,” Jenn gushed.

The Bachelorette star went on to thank Sasha and say that the DWTS experience was “the most sensational, remarkable, and life changing and I would do it with you ten times over again.”

The lengthy caption can be read in its entirety below.

Alfonso Ribiero’s wife seemingly confirms Jenn and Sasha rumors

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber have kept quiet about their relationship status, but Angela Ribiero may have let the cat out of the bag.

In her DWTS Thanksgiving video, Mrs. Ribiero labeled a shot of Jenn and Sasha as the “cutest couple” before commemorating several more special moments from the get-together.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber are the “cutest couple.” Pic credit: @mrsangelaribeiro1/Instagram

Jenn and Sasha may have been spending some time apart recently, as she just revealed that she’s heading back to LA before flying to Canada to see Taylor Swift in concert.

The Taylor Swift tickets were a gift from Sasha because Jenn could not see The Eras Tour in Miami as planned due to her commitment to Dancing with the Stars.

Jenn Tran is heading to see Taylor Swift in Vancouver. Pic credit: @jenntran/Instagram

Whether Jenn and Sasha will be back together after the concert remains to be seen, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled for signs that they have reconnected.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus on ABC.