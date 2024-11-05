Are Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran dating? Everything we know about latest DWTS romance rumor

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber are generating buzz about a potential romance.

The Bachelorette star and her Dancing with the Stars partner were recently voted off the show, but the pair is still spending a lot of time together.

Jenn has been teasing her social media followers with their cute videos, and now people are waiting for the adorable duo to confirm their relationship.

Confirmed or not, fans are already shipping Jenn and Sasha, as evidenced by the comments on social media.

Jenn seems to be fueling that fire with her steamy posts, and Sasha is clearly in on it.

Jenn’s family has already given the DWTS pro their stamp of approval as a recent comment from her brother James Tran seems to confirm their relationship.

We smell a possible romance between the former dance partners, and Jenn’s TikTok account is giving us all the tea.

One clip shows Jenn knocking on a door while miming the sound “When one door closes, another one opens” as it plays over the clip.

The video continues as Sasha opens the door and playfully attempts to close it when he sees Jenn before letting her in and embracing the 26-year-old.

The brunette beauty posted the video after their DWTS elimination and hinted in the caption that they had become more than dance partners.

“Private rehearsals starting ASAP #DWTS,” she wrote.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jenntranx/video/7431677053453225246 Jenn’s TikTok followers, including some DWTS stars, were going crazy in the comments, with some questioning if the two were a couple.

DWTS judge Derek Hough instantly gave his approval, writing, “I give this a 100 :) happy for you two ❤️.”

Ezra Sosa also wrote, “I ship it.”

“BABE IS THIS A SOFT LAUNCH” one TikTok user questioned.

Someone already gave Jenn and Sasha their nickname, saying, “DOES THIS CONFIRM JASHA?!?!?”

Meanwhile, another curious commenter begged for answers, writing, “what does this mean? WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?”

Pic credit: @jenntranx/TikTok

Jenn’s brother gives Sasha his stamp of approval

The romance rumors regarding Jenn and Sasha have been heating up on social media.

Meanwhile, Jenn’s brother, James Tran, has seemingly given his stamp of approval to the couple.

Jenn posted a mashup of all their performances from the show, writing, “From our first rehearsal to our last @sashafarber1.”

Her brother further fueled the romance rumors by asking, “When is the wedding rehearsal? 🤔”

Pic credit: @jenntran/Instagram

Do you think Sasha and Jenn are dating, or are they just playing it up for social media?

