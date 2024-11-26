Jenn Tran teases ‘last rehearsal ever’ with Sasha Farber as fans urge them to ‘get married already’

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber are still teasing Dancing with the Stars fans with their romance, despite not confirming that they are together.

The pair were eliminated from the show a few weeks ago, but they’re returning for the Season 33 finale.

Jenn shared a sneak peek of their practice for the big night, noting that it was their “last rehearsal ever.”

That garnered a lot of cheeky responses on social media with many claiming it wouldn’t be their last dance.

People commented that the duo would have another dance rehearsal at some point in the future for their wedding.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While Sasha and Jenn have yet to fess up about their romance, fans have already shipped the adorable duo as they continue to play into the romance rumors.

Jenn Tran teases ‘last rehearsal’ with her partner Sasha Farber

Jenn and Sasha are returning to the dance floor for one last dance before the season ends.

The Bachelorette alum shared a sneak peek of their practice session on Instagram.

The clip showed the duo in the DWTS rehearsal room as Jenn leaned on Sasha’s shoulder while recording the moment.

We also saw a snippet of their dance: the brunette beauty put her around Sasha’s neck, and the dancing pro dipped her backward in one smooth move.

“Last rehearsal ever🥹,” Jenn captioned the post as she blew a kiss to the camera.

DWTS fans want Jenn and Sasha to get married

DWTS fans are sad that Jenn and Sasha did not make it to the finals, but they are hoping that the duo will make magic off the dancefloor.

After Jenn shared her post about their last dance, people took to the comments and hinted that the couple would be able to dance again at their wedding.

“What about the first dance rehearsal for your wedding tho? ❤️,” one Instagram user questioned.

“Okay, but what about your rehearsal dinner for your wedding?” reiterated someone else.

There were several similar remarks, as one commenter wrote, “Can’t wait for the rehearsal for the wedding dance, lol jk.”

Another exclaimed, “Can you please get married already?”

Someone else said, “We just love love 💕💕💕💕 Especially the ones who deserve it all ❤️.”

Pic credit: @jenntran/Instagram

Jenn and Sasha will have their last dance on Tuesday night during the DWTS finale.

The five couples who will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy are Joey Graziadei and his pro partner Jenna Johnson, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Rylee Arnold, and finally, Chandler Kinney, and Brandon Armstrong.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.