Derek Hough wants to see this celeb on Dancing with the Stars

The new hopefuls for the next Dancing with the Stars season haven’t been revealed yet, but Derek Hough is already throwing a name into the ring.

The former DWTS dancer turned judge would love to see Taylor Lautner show off his dance skills.

During a recent interview, Derek shared why he thinks Taylor would be an ideal pick for next season’s lineup.

Meanwhile, if that does happen, it would be quite some time before we see The Twilight Saga star in the ballroom.

Season 33 ended in November 2024 and there haven’t been any updates on the new season.

The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and his partner, Jenna Johnson, were the last couple to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Who knows, Taylor might be paired with Jenna next season and keep her winning streak going.

Derek Hough wants Taylor Lautner to compete in Season 34 of DWTS

Derek Hough spoke to Parade while attending the 33rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood.

When asked which celebrity he wants to see on the dancefloor next season, Derek had an interesting response.

“Taylor Lautner would be good,” he told the media outlet. “He would be great. He would be fantastic. Competitive, athletic.”

Derek knows all too well about the hard work training these celebs in ballroom dancing.

Before his five-season arc as a judge, the 39-year-old was a pro dancer on the popular ABC show and a very successful one at that.

Throughout his nine years training celebrities to compete on the show, Derek took home the mirrorball trophy a record-breaking six times and won four Emmy awards for his talent.

Will Taylor Lautner join DWTS?

Taylor Lautner hasn’t made any public declarations about wanting to join the show, but it’s not far-fetched.

The title of DWTS winner would be a great addition to Taylor’s Instagram bio, which lists him as a football enthusiast and amateur chef.

Meanwhile, the actor might be booked and busy by the time Season 34 rolls around so we’ll have to see if his schedule allows it.

He recently snagged a role in a new TV series, Werewolf Hunter, reminiscent of his most popular role as werewolf Jacob Black from The Twilight Saga.

The show is now in development at Amazon MGM Studios, and Taylor recently shared the news on Instagram.

“Just when I thought I was out… they pull me back in,” he captioned the post.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus.