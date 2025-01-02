DWTS winner Jenna Johnson recalls ‘ups and downs’ as she says goodbye to ‘magical year’

Jenna Johnson said it was a “magical year” as she reflected on all that 2024 brought her way.

That included taking the top spot to add another Dancing With the Stars win to her resume.

She and her dance partner, The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei, finished ahead of their castmates to claim the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy for Season 33.

With that, Jenna has achieved two wins on the show. Her first arrived in Season 26 with figure skater Adam Rippon.

Jenna has appeared in seven of the last eight DWTS seasons. Under those circumstances, some dancers might consider stepping away from or leaving the show.

She recently recalled her past year’s “ups and downs” as she bid farewell to 2024.

On her Instagram, Jenna recently shared a video set to Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream. The clip shows her highlights from the past year, including multiple photos and clips of her dancing, some of which include her husband, Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Other footage includes her with DWTS celebrity dance partner Joey amid their ascent to the top of the DWTS leaderboards in Season 33. They won the season finale, besting runner-ups Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten.

Jenna’s highlight video wouldn’t be complete without some photos and footage of her and Val’s baby son, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy, who officially celebrated his first birthday in 2024.

“2024, THANK YOU for a magical year,” Jenna wrote in her IG caption.

“There were ups and downs, laughter and (many) tears, but overall you were one of my favorite years yet. Thank you from the bottom of my heart 💘,” she shared.

Jenna debuted in Season 26 of DWTS but didn’t return until Season 29. She took Season 31 off as a maternity leave due to her pregnancy with her and Val’s first child.

She then returned for Season 32, partnering with Tyson Beckford, but the pair finished No. 12 amongst contestants. Season 33 provided her with a partner who continued to improve, wowed judges, and gained votes en route to Jenna’s second trophy.

As of this writing, there is no official announcement that DWTS will return in 2025, although it seems a given based on the show’s success. There have not been any rumors about who the cast will include, such as celebrities or professional dancers.

Additional footage in Jenna’s highlight reel of memorable moments included various trips she took with her friends and family, including her husband and their son.

As of this writing, Rome is Jenna and Val’s first and only child. The couple celebrated his first birthday in 2024.

In addition, they celebrated their first-ever Emmy Award nomination. Jenna and Val were among the Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming nominees. The couple choreographed a beautiful dance routine paying tribute to the late Len Goodman.

“It’s really hard to explain all of those feelings. It was a rush of sheer excitement and joy,” Jenna said in video remarks that Good Morning America shared about being approached to choreograph the routine.

The award went to Karla Puno Garcia, who choreographed the opening number and tribute routines for the 76th Annual Tony Awards on CBS.

At the time of their nomination, Val gushed about his wife, calling her “one of the most gifted choreographers I’ve ever seen create,” and said that she “Worked her butt off, behind the scenes, unrecognized for years.”

“To finally see her name getting the recognition as the brilliant and hardworking choreographer she is, truly is the win for me. My trophy is her being my wife, my partner, the mother of our child together,” he wrote.

Val and Jenna have been married since 2019. While they did not win an Emmy, being among the nominees was undoubtedly another highlight of their excellent year.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 is TBA for ABC and Disney+.