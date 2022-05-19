Derek Hough starring in brand-new dance-related reality series

Derek Hough from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Derek Hough is the winningest pro ever to compete on Dancing with the Stars.

He has since expanded his reach by becoming a judge on DWTS, working on music videos with singers like Michael Buble, appearing on American Idol as a mentor, creating an Oscars-themed dance show, and working a Las Vegas residency.

Now, Derek is adding to his resume with yet another reality television series.

Derek Hough to star in Dance the World

National Geographic just announced its new slate of nonfiction television programming and has added six new shows to its upcoming slate.

The five new shows include Dance the World With Derek Hough, Restaurants at the end of the World, an untitled Jeff Jenkins project, Farming is Life, Extraordinary Birder, and Science Fair: The Series.

For Dancing with the Stars fans, the show that is most notable is Dance the World With Derek Hough.

The dancer will team up with a celebrity guest in each episode to explore the cultural roots behind many of the world’s most popular dances. Each episode will then end with a performance of that specific dance routine.

For fans of DWTS, some dances might be familiar, but this will take viewers on a trip through history to learn why the dance was created and what it means. Hopefully, fans of the show can have a new appreciation for the dances when DWTS returns later in 2022.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with this exciting new ensemble of National Geographic storytellers, sharing their captivating journeys with fans all around the world,” said NatGeo content president Courteney Monroe.

She specifically noted Derek’s “passion for once on a global scale” in her comments about the new shows.

The show will either premiere directly on Disney+ streaming or it will air on National Geographic before being moved over to Disney+ as one of the network’s archived shows.

The other National Geographic reality shows

Restaurants at the end of the World features chef Kristen Kish, as she travels the world to find the “people, places, culture and traditions behind the world’s most remote restaurants.”

The untitled Jeff Jenkins project will follow the travel blogger as each week, he completes “one epic adventure he never thought he

could do and would scare most people.”

Farming is Life follows farming expert Indy Officinalis as she “encounters aspiring farmers hoping to make their dreams a reality.”

Extraordinary Birder follows life-long birder Christian Cooper who takes viewers into the world of birds, traveling everywhere from Alaska to Puerto Rico to Manhattan.

Science Fair: The Series is a docuseries about the “agony and ecstasy of the beloved and brainy teenage subculture of competitive science.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series should return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.