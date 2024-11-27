Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli called out for ‘playing in our faces’

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars is over, and a new winner has been crowned.

We’ll get to that in a bit, but first, let’s discuss the chatter on social media during the three-hour finale.

Judges Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are getting heat online for being heavy-handed with one team’s score.

Yes, we’re referring to Danny Amendola and his pro partner, Witney Carson, who joined the other four teams in the ballroom to compete for the mirrorball trophy.

The Superbowl champion turned ballroom dancer has come a long way since his first performance, with judge Carrie Ann Inaba noting how much he has improved.

Danny and Witney started their first performance with a redemptive dance, a tango to Post Malone’s I Had Some Help, featuring Morgan Wallen.

However, their second performance of the night had tongues wagging.

Danny Amendola received top scores from Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli

Danny got creative during his second dance of the night—a freestyle—taking inspiration from the Barbie movie.

Decked out in pink outfits and blonde wigs, Danny and Witney had the Barbie set as their backdrop, helping them to channel their acting skills.

The duo started the performance by dancing to Pink by Lizzo, which led into Ryan Goslin’s I’m Just Ken from the record-breaking movie.

The judges were impressed, and the duo scored high marks, snagging a nine from Carrie Ann.

However, Bruno and Derek were on the same page, both giving Danny 10s for the dance, bringing their total scores for the night to 110.

DWTS fans call out Bruno and Derek for ‘playing in our faces’

Danny and Witney were happy with their high scores, but DWTS fans were not, and they took to social media to bash Derek and Bruno.

“Derek and Bruno giving 10s and Carrie Ann giving a 9 and she’s RIGHT #DWTS #DWTSFinale,” wrote an X user.

"Derek and Bruno giving 10s and Carrie Ann giving a 9 and she's RIGHT #DWTS #DWTSFinale," wrote an X user.

“Now Derek and Bruno I respect you but why are you playing in our faces by giving Danny that 10 #dwts,” exclaimed someone else.

"Now Derek and Bruno I respect you but why are you playing in our faces by giving Danny that 10 #dwts," exclaimed someone else.

One DWTS viewer aired frustration after seeing the judge’s scores, writing, “Derek and Bruno are a INSANE because WHAT??? #DWTS.”

One DWTS viewer aired frustration after seeing the judge's scores, writing, "Derek and Bruno are a INSANE because WHAT??? #DWTS."

Another commenter asked, “Was I watching the same Danny freestyle at the judges? Because that was not as good as they’re claiming it be… I’m so serious. #DWTS #DWTSFinale.”

Another commenter asked, "Was I watching the same Danny freestyle at the judges? Because that was not as good as they're claiming it be… I'm so serious. #DWTS #DWTSFinale."

By the end of the night, Danny’s scores weren’t enough for him to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Ultimately, The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson placed first, while Danny and Witney finished in fifth place.

Do you think Danny’s high scores from the judges were deserving? Sound off in the comment section below.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus.