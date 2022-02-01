Demi Burnett stuns in 6 different Valentines Day looks

Demi Burnett gets in the Valentine’s Day spirit with six different outfits. Pic credit: ABC

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and Demi Burnett is ready to help those in need of outfit ideas for the romantic holiday.

Demi recently shared six outfits filled with festive pinks and reds that can work for various types of women.

Demi Burnett models outfits for partiers and ’emo babes’

Demi Burnett took to Instagram to share 6 Valentine’s Day looks with her 1.1 million followers, and she looks great and in good spirits while rocking each fit.

Demi broke down the outfits into 6 categories based on different types of people in her post, which she captioned, “Eat their hearts out.”

Demi starts off the video in a comfy pajama set, and then she jumps on the bed and switches into her first outfit, which she feels would be great for women who are the “life of the party.”

Demi’s “life of the party outfit” consists of a sparkling light pink strapless crop top and shorts set along with a pink fur coat.

Dem’s second outfit is for the “emo babe” types, as she rocks a black strapless top that shows off her midriff along with a pair of red pants.

Then, Demi switches into a business look as she wears a pastel jacket and skirt and holds a binder and notebook. Demi dedicated this look to the “professional business woman (who owns her own company)”

Demi Burnett shares her ‘hoe in mom jeans’ outfit

For Demi’s fourth more colorful look, she rocks a bright pink top with a ruched bodice and billowy sleeves and completes the look with white shorts. She titled this look “flirts with wolves.”

Demi’s sense of humor came through with the fifth style, which she suggested is the “hoe in mom jeans” look.

For this look, Demi wears a red long sleeve top with a deep plunging neckline and paired the look with light blue mom jeans.

In the 6th and final look, Demi wears black skintight leather pants, a black blazer, and a red crop top with a sweetheart neckline.

Demi called the look “undress me with your hands” before blowing a kiss and wishing her abundance of followers a Happy Valentines Day.

Demi certainly gave a fair amount of options for anyone searching for Valentine’s Day fit ideas. Which of Demi Burnett’s styles do you like the best?

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.