Demi Burnett attends basketball game with Natasha Parker and Rachel Lindsay

Demi Lovato has a fun night out with The Bachelor alum. Pic credit: ABC

Stars within The Bachelor franchise love spending time with one another long after their time on the show, and Demi Burnett recently shared photos from her outing with two beloved stars from The Bachelor franchise.

Demi Burnett attended a Laker game at Staples Center with Natasha Parker and Rachel Lindsay and they were all smiles after the winning game.

Demi Burnett spent time with Natasha Parker and Rachel Lindsay

Plenty of stars within The Bachelor Franchise gathered over the weekend to attend a Halloween party and Demi, Natasha, and Rachel were all in attendance.

Natasha dressed up as a sultry skeleton and Demi dressed up as an amoeba. Demi recently explained that the controversial and exposing costume was a homage to her love for drag queens and a reference to RuPaul’s Drag Race.

After the Halloween party, it seems the fun didn’t stop there for the three ladies as they later attended a Laker game this week.

Demi shared photos from the Staples Center arena and captioned her post, “Thank God we won.”

In the first photo, Demi wore a black fluffy coat covered in smiley faces along with a unique pair of jeans.

Demi continued to rock her new front bangs look, which had some fans in a stir on Halloween. Some fans accused Demi of getting cosmetic work done when, according to Demi, she really just got bangs and put on 5 pounds.

In the second photo on Demi’s post, Demi posed with Natasha Parker and Rachel Lindsay.

Natasha wore a black leather crop top and black bucket hat along with a lavender leather jacket and ripped white jeans. Meanwhile, Rachel Lindsay looked breezy in a white crop top, tan pants, tan cardigan, and long black box braids.

Demi Burnett and Natasha Parker move on after Bachelor in Paradise drama

While Demi and Natasha weren’t on the same seasons of The Bachelor, the two both starred on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. They ended up bonding over the fact that Brendan Morais wasted their time as he waited for Pieper James to arrive on the beach.

Natasha and Demi later confronted Brendan and Pieper on the beach, along with friends Joe Amabile, Maurissa Gunn, and Deandra Kanu. Shortly after, Brendan and Pieper disgracefully exited paradise.

While Brendan and Pieper suffered a massive loss of followers, Natasha’s following grew immensely. Natasha is on her way to 500k followers while Demi boasts an impressive 1.2 million followers.

After all the BIP drama, it seems both Natasha and Demi are doing just fine.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.