Demi Burnett claps back at critic and denies getting cosmetic work done — says she just gained weight

Demi Burnett explains why she looked different on Halloween. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor franchise stars partied it up on Halloween and got especially clever and fun with their costumes.

Demi Burnett attended a star-studded Halloween party and interestingly dressed as an amoeba for her costume, which is essentially a one-celled creature that can alter its shape.

Some fans felt that Demi looked unrecognizable in her costume, with one critic expressing confidence that Demi must have got cosmetic work done on her face.

Never one to back down, the blonde firecracker clapped back at the critic and revealed why she looks so different in her recent photos.

Demi Burnett explains the reasons behind her new look

Demi posted cheeky photos of her Halloween costume, rocking a bright pink and green dress, silver accessories, a green purse, and an opening in the back of the dress that revealed her bare derrière.

Along with the bold costume, Demi also showcased her new bangs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Demi’s friends and followers were quick to comment on the eccentric costume, with many finding the costume cute while others wondered about the practicality of the costume since it was so bare in the back.

Meanwhile, one commenter noted that Demi’s face appeared altered in the photos and felt Demi “looked better before.”

The commenter wrote, “lol her entire face looks different. 100 got a few things done. [Which] is great if she wasn’t happy. I just think she looked better before. Just my opinion.”

Demi saw the comment and decided to respond to set the record straight.

Demi wrote, “I didn’t do s*** to my face I just gained 5lbs and it goes straight to my face and I got bangs.”

Demi attributes weight gain and a change of hairstyle to her transformative look and she seems to be confidently owning the changes.

Demi Burnett shuts down cosmetic procedure accusations. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett parties with stars from The Bachelor franchise

Plenty of Bachelor Nation stars gathered to party on Halloween.

The party Demi attended included several of her fellow costars from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, including breakout star Natasha Parker and recent BIP couple Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin. Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer from Katie Thurston’s season were also in attendance.

Natasha dressed up as a sultry skeleton with some striking skull makeup.

Meanwhile, Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin poked fun at the red flags Thomas has been accused of, by having Becca dress up as a matador while Thomas dressed as a bull and continually rammed into Becca’s red flag.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.