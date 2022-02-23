Debby Ryan jokes The Bachelor’s Susie Evans looks like her daughter and should visit on her hometown date

The Bachelor’s Susie Evans jokes with lookalike Debby Ryan before hometowns. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s Susie Evans will officially have her hometown date after she was gifted a rose this week by Clayton Echard. However, it appears there’s one family member she didn’t count on introducing her new boyfriend to.

Actress Debby Ryan jumped in to congratulate her lookalike “daughter” on making it to hometowns, and Susie kept the joke going.

Debby Ryan joked she couldn’t wait to see her ‘daughter’ Susie Evans at The Bachelor’s hometowns

The Bachelor viewers throughout the season have been pointing out the similarities between Susie and several other prominent stars.

Fans were shocked by how much Susie looked like both former Bachelorette lead Hannah Brown and actress Debby Ryan.

The two women have similar smiles, facial structures, and hairstyles, which prompted widespread comparison between Debby and Susie.

Debby seemed to agree when she retweeted a post with a photo of herself and Hannah that was captioned, “Susie’s parents.”

“So excited for my daughter to come to hometowns. Bring her home to us!!!” Debby wrote on the tweet.

So excited for my daughter to come to hometowns. Bring her home to us!!!



cc: @ThenSusieSaid https://t.co/4u7woWhrHC Sign up for our newsletter! February 22, 2022

Susie immediately retweeted Debby’s tweet with the caption, “This is the tweet. This is the one.”

Pic credit: @ThenSusieSaid/Twitter

She also took to Instagram to shout out the moment and double down on the joke.

“@debbyryan I’m coming home, mom! Next week! [prayer hands emoji],” Susie captioned the Instagram story.

Pic credit: @susiecevans/Instagram

The two women appeared to be having fun in joining in on the franchise’s jokes that Susie could be the child of both Hannah and Debby.

Fans believe Susie Evans may follow in Hannah Brown’s footsteps to become The Bachelorette

Despite her physical similarities to the former Bachelorette and the actress, Susie has made her own mark on the season and on fans.

Viewers were convinced that Susie was getting The Bachelorette edit early on in the season, and Bachelor alum Jason Tartick even joined in rooting for Susie to get her own season after this week’s ‘Pretty Woman date.’

Susie was also one of the very first women to explicitly tell Clayton that she was falling in love with him, prompting him to declare he was the happiest he’d been on the show.

She’s also clearly made an impression with Debby Ryan.

The Bachelor franchise has yet to announce the next Bachelorette lead, but it appears Susie is a contestant for fans to keep an eye on as the season comes to an end.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.