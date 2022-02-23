The Bachelor: Here are all the women in Clayton Echard’s final four

The Bachelor viewers officially learn who Clayton Echard’s final four women are. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 is getting down to the wire, with Clayton Echard only having a few women remaining on his season.

After the latest episode, Clayton eliminated a whopping five women as he prepared to head into hometowns.

The remaining women have all made it into the coveted final four as they get ready to introduce Clayton to their family and friends.

Here are all the women in Clayton’s final four.

Clayton Echard selects his final four

Clayton Echard gave a second one-on-one to Susie Evans during the latest episode, and the pair enjoyed an extravagant shopping trip where Susie was showered with gifts.

During the evening portion of their date, Clayton gave Susie a rose making her one of the four women getting a hometown next week.

Clayton then chose to do something special for Serene Russell by paying homage to her late cousin and a special childhood memory Serene shared with her cousin. Clayton also had another special gift for Serene when he gave her a rose, making her one of the women in Clayton’s final four.

During the final rose ceremony of the episode, Clayton unsurprisingly gave a rose to frontrunner Rachel Recchia.

Clayton’s final rose was given to Gabby Windey as she closed out Clayton’s coveted final four.

The Bachelor Season 26 still has lots of drama in store

Now that Clayton’s final four has been revealed in Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell, and Susie Evans, it appears the drama will only heat up from here.

Previews for the remainder of the season show lots of tears being shed by both Clayton and his final four as Clayton’s journey nears the end.

While editing can often be manipulative, the trailers aim to suggest that Clayton may learn some disparaging news about Gabby Windey, and Rachel Recchia may be one of the women that Clayton devastates when he reveals he was intimate with more than one woman.

The recent preview also shows Clayton venting to his parents about how allegedly no one wants to continue the process, and his father admits that Clayton ‘screwed the pooch.’

With so much drama teased, it’s clear that while Clayton’s season may be coming to a close, it won’t be winding down anytime soon.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.