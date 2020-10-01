Deavan Clegg ripped to shreds after threatening to sue YouTuber

Another day another social media drama with Deavan Clegg.

This time, it’s not between the mom of two and her estranged husband, Jihoon Lee. That’s for another day.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum has ticked off a popular YouTuber.

The guy who goes by the name Yourwetsock on the platform says Clegg threatened him, and he’s airing all the details.

Deavan Clegg threatens charges against YouTuber

Deavan might not be ready to tangle with this guy because he speaks his mind and doesn’t hold anything back.

The whole drama stems from the Utah native’s paranoia after being uninvited from the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All.

Recently, news hit it was her abuse allegations against Jihoon that caused their removal from the Tell All. Since then, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive, and it seems Deavan is on edge about the whole thing.

She reportedly reached out to YouTuber Yourwetsock, saying in part, “I’m getting a lot of weird messages that you’re going to release fake documents about me …. My lawyer is already searching and collecting some things. I thought I’d reach out to you personally before he looked into it.”

The message continues, “I don’t want any defamation happening because I will press charges … I’m reaching out before I have any of my legal team involved.”

Youtuber says Deavan’s threat is ‘pathetic’

The 25-year-old reality TV alum may have chosen to wrong guy to pick a fight with because he’s not taking it with a grain of salt.

He recently shared a video on his platform where he talks about the messages sent to him by the mom-of-two.

And he has some words for her, saying her threats are, “So pathetic in so many ways.”

“Deavan, Deavan, Deavan,” starts Yourwetsock.

“You assume that you’re the only one with a legal team. I also have a legal team, and I guarantee that my legal team is better than yours.”

He continued, “Second of all, you don’t have a reason to even threaten me with legal action, and if you did, you would never win in court.”

“Thirdly, I think Deavan’s making the mistake that I’m like every other YouTuber that doesn’t come from a business background.”

During the message, he compared himself to Deavan, and he really went in on the TLC star.

“One of us have been successful in life, in every single aspect of life, because they’re hard-working and they’re persistent … the other person is famous for getting knocked up and having dysfunctional relationships and going on 90 Day Fiance.”

Yourwetsocks added, “So, who do I think would win in a legal battle? This guy right here.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns on Monday, Oct. 11, at 9/8c on TLC.