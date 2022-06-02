Deavan Clegg gives update on Taeyang, shares daughter Drascilla’s big achievement

Deavan Clegg gives an update on her son Taeyang. Pic credit: FamilyVanny/YouTube.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg shared a recent update about her son Taeyang amid his chemotherapy treatment.

A few days ago Deavan shared the devasting news that Taeyang was diagnosed with childhood cancer and was already in the hospital for chemotherapy treatment– which will be a long process.

Deavan has been getting a lot of support online and from her 90 Day Fiance family and she recently shared an update on how little Taeyang has been doing over the past few days.

The pregnant reality TV star also opened up about her eldest child Drascilla, who she says has been a great big sister as her baby brother battles Leukemia.

Deavan Clegg gives an update on Taeyang amid his Leukemia battle

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star recently expressed her gratitude to everyone, for the overwhelming amount of support she’s been receiving.

After sharing the news of Taeyang’s illness, she urged people to contribute to a GoFundMe account that has been set up for the toddler to help with his medical expenses. Taeyang has a long road ahead and will need around-the-clock medical care as he battles b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

However, Deavan just shared an update on the three-year-old and noted that she’s already seen improvement in his appetite.

Deavan posted a video of Taeyang on his hospital bed on her Instagram Story and noted, “Day [eight] in the hospital and all smiles. Today we did day [four] of chemotherapy.”

“High hopes we can go home soon and come back twice a week for treatment,” she continued, “Fingers crossed.”

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

Deavan Clegg applauds daughter Drascilla for her big achievement

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star has a lot on her plate right now given that she’s dealing with Taeyang’s scary diagnosis.

Added to this is the fact that Deavan is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Topher Park and has to try her best to not let the stress affect her pregnancy.

She also has daughter Drascilla to consider– her eldest child who suffers from Bells Palsy. It’s not clear if Drascilla knows the specifics of what’s going on with Taeyang, but her mom expressed that she has been a great big sister.

“Drascilla graduated Kindergarten, we are so proud of her,” revealed Deavan. “She’s been the best big sister during all of this.”

Pic credit: @deavanClegg/Instagram

“She’s really amazing and I am so, so happy to have such a beautiful, wonderful strong girl in my life,” added Deavan.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.