Deavan Clegg gets supportive messages after sharing update about Taeyang

Deavan received an outpouring of support amid Taeyang’s chemotherapy treatments for leukemia. Pic credit: FamilyVanny/YouTube

90 Day Fiance alum Deavan Clegg received an outpouring of support recently when she updated her fans on her son Taeyang’s condition.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Deavan’s 3-year-old son Taeyang was diagnosed with leukemia.

The sweet toddler has been undergoing chemotherapy as part of his treatment and has been taking it like a champ.

Deavan Clegg gives update on Taeyang’s leukemia journey

Earlier this week, Deavan shared an update with her Instagram followers, letting them know how well Taeyang is doing, despite undergoing a battery of tests and procedures while spending his days and nights in the hospital.

Deavan’s update came in the form of a video on Instagram, which she captioned, “Taeyang is doing amazing with his chemo treatment. One month down! He’s so brave. Thank you everyone for being so supportive.” She also added several hashtags, some of which read #childhoodcancer, #cancersucks, and #leukemia.

The video showed little Taeyang in his hospital room, playing with a train toy on the bed as a nurse administered medication via his chest port, a device that allows a patient to receive their medication directly into their veins without puncturing the skin.

Taeyang seemed unaffected by the nurse administering his medication as he continued to play with his toys in the sweet video. Deavan’s boyfriend and expectant baby daddy Topher Park made a quick cameo in the video, standing next to Taeyang as he played.

Deavan’s followers showed their support for Taeyang in the comments section, where they gushed over how adorable and brave the toddler is.

90 Day Fiance fans tout Taeyang as a ‘brave warrior’

“He’s so cute, prayers for baby boy❤️❤️,” read one comment with another that said, “Beautiful baby boy❤️👏 you’re strong and you’ll get over this nightmare ❤️ wishing all the best and all the luck and prayers for you 💓🙏”

Pic credit: @deavanclegg/Instagram

One supporter called Taeyang a warrior: “🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️ He’s a warrior definitely. God bless him.” Others noted how brave the 3-year-old is. One comment read, “Oh my gosh. Such a brave boy!! ❤️❤️❤️” and another fan penned, “So brave!! 😍😍😍😍😍”

Taeyang still has a long road to recovery ahead of him, despite his progress. Not only will Taeyang have to continue to undergo chemotherapy and spend more time in the hospital, but Deavan will have a hefty bill to pay for her son’s life-saving services.

Deavan’s mom Elicia decided to sell t-shirts to help with expenses and set up a GoFundMe account, which has raised $23,046 of the $50,000 goal as of the time this article was published.

