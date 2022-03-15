Deandra Kanu and Natasha Parker get dolled up for night out 

Deandra Kanu and Natasha Parker take a selfie during their night out. Pic credit: ABC

Plenty of Bachelor Nation stars linked up over the weekend, including Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 costars Deandra Kanu and Natasha Parker.

Deandra and Natasha reunited for some girl time and the two beauties took a selfie together, showing off their beautifully dolled up faces.

Deandra Kanu and Natasha Parker pose for a selfie

Natasha Parker took to her Instagram stories to shared photos from her night out with friends.

BIP costar Deandra Kanu was among those friends and the pair cozied up to one another for a selfie.

Natasha and Deandra’s makeup was on full display in the photo, with Natasha rocking a bold red lip and subtle smokey eye with black eyeliner.

Deandra Kanu’s look included lush lashes, blush, and a brownish rose-colored lip.

For their fashion choices, Natasha wore a white sweater and gold necklace and Deandra showed off her shoulders in a strapless outfit with delicate necklaces.

Pic credit: @natashaparker/Instagram

Deandra Kanu and Natasha Parker both faced off with Brendan Morais

Natasha Parker became a breakout star after her appearance on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Natasha’s biggest storyline from the season involved being mistreated and used by costars Brendan Morais and Pieper James.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers will recall that Brendan and Pieper had struck up a connection prior to BIP filming, and Brendan was caught admitting to Pieper that he ‘played the game’ with Natasha while he waited for Pieper to arrive on the island.

Brendan and Pieper’s behavior was appalling to viewers, especially upon learning of the couple’s eagerness to use Bachelor in Paradise to gain followers. The pair’s plan greatly backfired as viewers unfollowed them in droves while boosting Natasha Parker’s following count by the thousands.

Along with Natasha, Deandra was one of many BIP Season 7 cast members to confront Brendan and Pieper.

Brendan even dissed Deandra during one of his confessionals where he suggested nobody on the island is interested in her or Natasha. Deandra addressed Brendan’s comments and questioned why he seemed to be targeting the women of color from the cast.

Deandra and Natasha unfortunately never found ‘true love’ on the island despite going on dates with various men within Bachelor Nation.

However, after going through so much drama together, the pair clearly found some solid friendships, including with one another.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.