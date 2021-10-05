Dean Unglert reveals producers pushed him to propose to Caelynn Miller-Keyes during their appearance on the BIP finale

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes become a Bachelor in Paradise success story. Pic credit: ABC.

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are set to make an appearance during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 finale, and it turns out the producers wanted the couple to do a lot more than advise the current cast.

With Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 coming to a close, several couples will be deciding to get engaged, and Dean recently revealed that producers wanted him to propose during the finale as well.

Dean Unglert was encouraged to propose by producers

Dean and Caelynn’s guest appearance on Bachelor in Paradise had been teased in the trailers, evoking curiosity about why they returned.

During Dean and his co-host Jared Haibon’s podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating, Dean discussed his return to Bachelor in Paradise for the BIP Season 7 finale and the shocking last-minute suggestion the producers made to him before filming the episode.

Dean expressed, “I think I can share this. I don’t see why I wouldn’t be able to. When we were down there, the producers…they, like, pulled me aside, and they were like, ‘Her Dean, you should totally propose to Caelynn on the last day of the show,’ and I was like, ‘Are you serious? You’re telling me this, like, literally the day before we’re supposed to go down and film this episode?’”

While Dean and Caelynn are one of the few Bachelor in Paradise success stories, the couple never got engaged at the end of the season. Producers seem to have wanted Dean to finally propose on the show to add a surprising twist to the finale.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dean says producers are not shy when it comes to pushing for proposals

All the remaining couples on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 will have to get serious about whether or not they see a future with one another. Usually, many couples break up under the pressure of an engagement.

Dean revealed the producer’s major proposal request to highlight how producers may be very forward when persuading couples to get engaged.

Dean shared, “All that to say the producers are not bashful when it comes to trying to encourage people to propose.”

Whether Dean proposes or not is still up in the air, but Dean did tease, saying, “Maybe you have to tune [in] and find out.”

Dean and Caelynn are certainly one of the more non-traditional couples from the franchise, although they find unconventional ways to express their commitment to each other. Dean seemed very against having a traditional marriage in the past, so it will certainly be a shocking and dramatic turn of events if he proposes during the finale.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.